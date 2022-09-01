The 19-kg LPG commercial cylinder in Delhi is now cheaper by ₹91.5, according to pricing announced by Indian Oil on September 1. The cylinder is currently available in the national capital for ₹1,885, down from its previous price of ₹1,976.50, which was announced on August 1.

In Kolkata, the cost of the commercial cylinder has dropped from ₹2,095.50 to ₹1,995.50. In Mumbai, it will cost ₹1,844 rather than ₹1,936.50 while it will be ₹2,045 rather than ₹2,141 in Chennai.

For Delhi, the 19-kg cylinder's cost rose to an all-time high of ₹2,354 in May. in the same month, it was ₹2454 in Kolkata, ₹2,306 in Mumbai and ₹2,507 in Chennai - all-time highs for all these metro cities.

View Full Image A historical analysis of price fluctuations of commercial LPG cylinders from January 2018 to September 2022.

Here are the historical prices in all four metro cities for commercial LPG cylinders:

Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai 01-Jan-2018 1310 1347 1261.5 1389.5 01-Feb-2018 1305.5 1344.5 1257 1384.5 02-Feb-2018 1308.5 1347.5 1260 1387.5 01-Mar-2018 1230 1270.5 1181 1307 01-Apr-2018 1176.5 1220.5 1128 1264.5 01-May-2018 1167.5 1212 1119 1256 01-Jun-2018 1244.5 1291 1196 1334 01-Jul-2018 1328 1382 1286.5 1424.5 01-Aug-2018 1371 1426 1329.5 1468 01-Sep-2018 1418 1474 1377 1515 01-Oct-2018 1512 1562.5 1463 1602 01-Nov-2018 1606.5 1660 1558 1698.5 07-Nov-2018 1614.5 1664 1561.5 1702 01-Dec-2018 1404.5 1455.5 1351.5 1504 01-Jan-2019 1214.5 1262 1161 1313 01-Feb-2019 1170.5 1217.5 1117 1267.5 01-Mar-2019 1237 1287 1185 1336 01-Apr-2019 1305.5 1354.5 1253.5 1405 01-May-2019 1328 1376 1275 1427 01-Jun-2019 1328 1376 1275 1427.5 01-Jul-2019 1130 1188.5 1084 1249 01-Aug-2019 1004 1063.5 958 1123 01-Sep-2019 1054.5 1114.5 1008.5 1174.5 01-Oct-2019 1085 1139.5 1032.5 1199 01-Nov-2019 1204 1258 1151.5 1319 01-Dec-2019 1211.5 1275.5 1160.5 1333 01-Jan-2020 1241 1308.5 1190 1363 01-Feb-2020 1466 1540.5 1416 1589.5 01-Mar-2020 1381.5 1450 1331 1501.5 01-Apr-2020 1285.5 1348.5 1234.5 1402 01-May-2020 1029.5 1086 978 1144.5 01-Jun-2020 1139.5 1193.5 1087.5 1254 01-Jul-2020 1135.5 1197.5 1090.5 1255 01-Aug-2020 1135.5 1198.5 1091 1253 01-Sep-2020 1133.5 1196.5 1089 1250 01-Oct-2020 1166 1220 1113.5 1276 01-Nov-2020 1241.5 1296 1189.5 1354 01-Dec-2020 1296 1351.5 1244 1410.5 15-Dec-2020 1332 1387.5 1280.5 1446.5 01-Jan-2021 1349 1410 1297.5 1463.5 01-Feb-2021 1539 1604 1488 1654.5 04-Feb-2021 1533 1598.5 1482.5 1649 15-Feb-2021 1523.5 1589 1473 1639.5 25-Feb-2021 1519 1584 1468 1634.5 01-Mar-2021 1614 1681.5 1563.5 1730.5 01-Apr-2021 1641 1713 1590.5 1771.5 01-May-2021 1595.5 1667.5 1545 1725.5 01-Jun-2021 1473.5 1544.5 1422.5 1603 01-Jul-2021 1550 1629 1507 1687.5 01-Aug-2021 1623 1701.5 1579.5 1761 17-Aug-2021 1,618.00 1,697.00 1,574.50 1,756.00 01-Sep-2021 1693 1770.5 1649.5 1831 01-Oct-2021 1736.5 1805.5 1685 1867.5 06-Oct-2021 1734 1803 1683 1865 01-Nov-2021 2000.5 2073.5 1950 2133 01-Dec-2021 2101 2177 2051 2234.5 01-Jan-2022 1998.5 2076 1948.5 2131 01-Feb-2022 1907 1987 1857 2040 01-Mar-2022 2012 2095 1963 2145.5 22-Mar-2022 2003.5 2087 1954.5 2137.5 01-Apr-2022 2253 2351.5 2205 2406 01-May-2022 2355.5 2455 2307 2508 07-May-2022 2346 2445.5 2297.5 2499 19-May-2022 2354 2454 2306 2507 01-Jun-2022 2219 2322 2171.5 2373 01-Jul-2022 2021 2140 1981 2186 06-Jul-2022 2012.5 2132 1972.5 2177.5 01-Aug-2022 1976.5 2095.5 1936.5 2141 01-Sep-2022 1885 1995.5 1844 2045

The price of domestic LPG cylinders has remained the same since July 6, 2022. For non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinders, it is ₹1,053 in Delhi, ₹1,079 in Kolkata, ₹1,052 in Mumbai and ₹1,068 in Chennai.

View Full Image A historical analysis of price fluctuations of commercial LPG cylinders from March 2018 to July 2022.

Here are the historical prices in all four metro cities for domestic LPG cylinders:

Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai March 1, 2018 689 711.5 661 699.5 April 1, 2018 653.5 676 625 663.5 May 1, 2018 650.5 674 623 663 June 1, 2018 698.5 724 671.5 712.5 July 1, 2018 754 781.5 728.5 770.5 August 1, 2018 789.5 817.5 764.5 806 September 1, 2018 820 849 795 838.5 October 1, 2018 879 907 851 896 November 1, 2018 939 969.5 912 958 November 7, 2018 942.5 971.5 913.5 960 December 1, 2018 809.5 837 780.5 826.5 January 1, 2019 689 714 660 704.5 February 1, 2019 659 683 630 673 March 1, 2019 701.5 727.5 673.5 717 April 1, 2019 706.5 732.5 678.5 722 May 1, 2019 712.5 738.5 684.5 728 June 1, 2019 737.5 763.5 709.5 753 July 1, 2019 637 662.5 608.5 652.5 August 1, 2019 574.5 601 546.5 590.5 September 1, 2019 590 616.5 562 606.5 October 1, 2019 605 630 574.5 620 November 1, 2019 681.5 706 651 696 December 1, 2019 695 725.5 665 714 January 1, 2020 714 747 684.5 734 February 12, 2020 858.5 896 829.5 881 March 1, 2020 805.5 839.5 776.5 826 April 1, 2020 744 774.5 714.5 761.5 May 1, 2020 581.5 584.5 579 569.5 June 1, 2020 593 616 590.5 606.5 July 1, 2020 594 620.5 594 610.5 August 1, 2020 594 621 594 610.5 September 1, 2020 594 620.5 594 610 October 1, 2020 594 620.5 594 610 November 1, 2020 594 620.5 594 610 December 2, 2020 644 670.5 644 660 December 15, 2020 694 720.5 694 710 January 1, 2021 694 720.5 694 710 February 4, 2021 719 745.5 719 735 February 15, 2021 769 795.5 769 785 February 25, 2021 794 820.5 794 810 March 1, 2021 819 845.5 819 835 April 1, 2021 809 835.5 809 825 May 1, 2021 809 835.5 809 825 June 1, 2021 809 835.5 809 825 July 1, 2021 834.5 861 834.5 850.5 August 17, 2021 859.5 886 859.5 875.5 September 1, 2021 884.5 911 884.5 900.5 October 6, 2021 899.5 926 899.5 915.5 March 22, 2022 949.5 976 949.5 965.5 May 7, 2022 999.5 1026 999.5 1015.5 May 19, 2022 1003 1029 1002.5 1018.5 July 6, 2022 1053 1079 1052.5 1068.5