Commercial LPG cylinder gets cheaper again: Check prices in all metro cities
Commercial LPG cylinder is now cheaper in all four metro cities in India.
The 19-kg LPG commercial cylinder in Delhi is now cheaper by ₹91.5, according to pricing announced by Indian Oil on September 1. The cylinder is currently available in the national capital for ₹1,885, down from its previous price of ₹1,976.50, which was announced on August 1.