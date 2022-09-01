Commercial LPG cylinder gets cheaper again: Check prices in all metro cities

Commercial LPG cylinder gets cheaper again: Check prices in all metro cities1 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Commercial LPG cylinder is now cheaper in all four metro cities in India.
The 19-kg LPG commercial cylinder in Delhi is now cheaper by ₹91.5, according to pricing announced by Indian Oil on September 1. The cylinder is currently available in the national capital for ₹1,885, down from its previous price of ₹1,976.50, which was announced on August 1.
In Kolkata, the cost of the commercial cylinder has dropped from ₹2,095.50 to ₹1,995.50. In Mumbai, it will cost ₹1,844 rather than ₹1,936.50 while it will be ₹2,045 rather than ₹2,141 in Chennai.
For Delhi, the 19-kg cylinder's cost rose to an all-time high of ₹2,354 in May. in the same month, it was ₹2454 in Kolkata, ₹2,306 in Mumbai and ₹2,507 in Chennai - all-time highs for all these metro cities.
Here are the historical prices in all four metro cities for commercial LPG cylinders:
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|01-Jan-2018
|1310
|1347
|1261.5
|1389.5
|01-Feb-2018
|1305.5
|1344.5
|1257
|1384.5
|02-Feb-2018
|1308.5
|1347.5
|1260
|1387.5
|01-Mar-2018
|1230
|1270.5
|1181
|1307
|01-Apr-2018
|1176.5
|1220.5
|1128
|1264.5
|01-May-2018
|1167.5
|1212
|1119
|1256
|01-Jun-2018
|1244.5
|1291
|1196
|1334
|01-Jul-2018
|1328
|1382
|1286.5
|1424.5
|01-Aug-2018
|1371
|1426
|1329.5
|1468
|01-Sep-2018
|1418
|1474
|1377
|1515
|01-Oct-2018
|1512
|1562.5
|1463
|1602
|01-Nov-2018
|1606.5
|1660
|1558
|1698.5
|07-Nov-2018
|1614.5
|1664
|1561.5
|1702
|01-Dec-2018
|1404.5
|1455.5
|1351.5
|1504
|01-Jan-2019
|1214.5
|1262
|1161
|1313
|01-Feb-2019
|1170.5
|1217.5
|1117
|1267.5
|01-Mar-2019
|1237
|1287
|1185
|1336
|01-Apr-2019
|1305.5
|1354.5
|1253.5
|1405
|01-May-2019
|1328
|1376
|1275
|1427
|01-Jun-2019
|1328
|1376
|1275
|1427.5
|01-Jul-2019
|1130
|1188.5
|1084
|1249
|01-Aug-2019
|1004
|1063.5
|958
|1123
|01-Sep-2019
|1054.5
|1114.5
|1008.5
|1174.5
|01-Oct-2019
|1085
|1139.5
|1032.5
|1199
|01-Nov-2019
|1204
|1258
|1151.5
|1319
|01-Dec-2019
|1211.5
|1275.5
|1160.5
|1333
|01-Jan-2020
|1241
|1308.5
|1190
|1363
|01-Feb-2020
|1466
|1540.5
|1416
|1589.5
|01-Mar-2020
|1381.5
|1450
|1331
|1501.5
|01-Apr-2020
|1285.5
|1348.5
|1234.5
|1402
|01-May-2020
|1029.5
|1086
|978
|1144.5
|01-Jun-2020
|1139.5
|1193.5
|1087.5
|1254
|01-Jul-2020
|1135.5
|1197.5
|1090.5
|1255
|01-Aug-2020
|1135.5
|1198.5
|1091
|1253
|01-Sep-2020
|1133.5
|1196.5
|1089
|1250
|01-Oct-2020
|1166
|1220
|1113.5
|1276
|01-Nov-2020
|1241.5
|1296
|1189.5
|1354
|01-Dec-2020
|1296
|1351.5
|1244
|1410.5
|15-Dec-2020
|1332
|1387.5
|1280.5
|1446.5
|01-Jan-2021
|1349
|1410
|1297.5
|1463.5
|01-Feb-2021
|1539
|1604
|1488
|1654.5
|04-Feb-2021
|1533
|1598.5
|1482.5
|1649
|15-Feb-2021
|1523.5
|1589
|1473
|1639.5
|25-Feb-2021
|1519
|1584
|1468
|1634.5
|01-Mar-2021
|1614
|1681.5
|1563.5
|1730.5
|01-Apr-2021
|1641
|1713
|1590.5
|1771.5
|01-May-2021
|1595.5
|1667.5
|1545
|1725.5
|01-Jun-2021
|1473.5
|1544.5
|1422.5
|1603
|01-Jul-2021
|1550
|1629
|1507
|1687.5
|01-Aug-2021
|1623
|1701.5
|1579.5
|1761
|17-Aug-2021
|1,618.00
|1,697.00
|1,574.50
|1,756.00
|01-Sep-2021
|1693
|1770.5
|1649.5
|1831
|01-Oct-2021
|1736.5
|1805.5
|1685
|1867.5
|06-Oct-2021
|1734
|1803
|1683
|1865
|01-Nov-2021
|2000.5
|2073.5
|1950
|2133
|01-Dec-2021
|2101
|2177
|2051
|2234.5
|01-Jan-2022
|1998.5
|2076
|1948.5
|2131
|01-Feb-2022
|1907
|1987
|1857
|2040
|01-Mar-2022
|2012
|2095
|1963
|2145.5
|22-Mar-2022
|2003.5
|2087
|1954.5
|2137.5
|01-Apr-2022
|2253
|2351.5
|2205
|2406
|01-May-2022
|2355.5
|2455
|2307
|2508
|07-May-2022
|2346
|2445.5
|2297.5
|2499
|19-May-2022
|2354
|2454
|2306
|2507
|01-Jun-2022
|2219
|2322
|2171.5
|2373
|01-Jul-2022
|2021
|2140
|1981
|2186
|06-Jul-2022
|2012.5
|2132
|1972.5
|2177.5
|01-Aug-2022
|1976.5
|2095.5
|1936.5
|2141
|01-Sep-2022
|1885
|1995.5
|1844
|2045
The price of domestic LPG cylinders has remained the same since July 6, 2022. For non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinders, it is ₹1,053 in Delhi, ₹1,079 in Kolkata, ₹1,052 in Mumbai and ₹1,068 in Chennai.
Here are the historical prices in all four metro cities for domestic LPG cylinders:
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|March 1, 2018
|689
|711.5
|661
|699.5
|April 1, 2018
|653.5
|676
|625
|663.5
|May 1, 2018
|650.5
|674
|623
|663
|June 1, 2018
|698.5
|724
|671.5
|712.5
|July 1, 2018
|754
|781.5
|728.5
|770.5
|August 1, 2018
|789.5
|817.5
|764.5
|806
|September 1, 2018
|820
|849
|795
|838.5
|October 1, 2018
|879
|907
|851
|896
|November 1, 2018
|939
|969.5
|912
|958
|November 7, 2018
|942.5
|971.5
|913.5
|960
|December 1, 2018
|809.5
|837
|780.5
|826.5
|January 1, 2019
|689
|714
|660
|704.5
|February 1, 2019
|659
|683
|630
|673
|March 1, 2019
|701.5
|727.5
|673.5
|717
|April 1, 2019
|706.5
|732.5
|678.5
|722
|May 1, 2019
|712.5
|738.5
|684.5
|728
|June 1, 2019
|737.5
|763.5
|709.5
|753
|July 1, 2019
|637
|662.5
|608.5
|652.5
|August 1, 2019
|574.5
|601
|546.5
|590.5
|September 1, 2019
|590
|616.5
|562
|606.5
|October 1, 2019
|605
|630
|574.5
|620
|November 1, 2019
|681.5
|706
|651
|696
|December 1, 2019
|695
|725.5
|665
|714
|January 1, 2020
|714
|747
|684.5
|734
|February 12, 2020
|858.5
|896
|829.5
|881
|March 1, 2020
|805.5
|839.5
|776.5
|826
|April 1, 2020
|744
|774.5
|714.5
|761.5
|May 1, 2020
|581.5
|584.5
|579
|569.5
|June 1, 2020
|593
|616
|590.5
|606.5
|July 1, 2020
|594
|620.5
|594
|610.5
|August 1, 2020
|594
|621
|594
|610.5
|September 1, 2020
|594
|620.5
|594
|610
|October 1, 2020
|594
|620.5
|594
|610
|November 1, 2020
|594
|620.5
|594
|610
|December 2, 2020
|644
|670.5
|644
|660
|December 15, 2020
|694
|720.5
|694
|710
|January 1, 2021
|694
|720.5
|694
|710
|February 4, 2021
|719
|745.5
|719
|735
|February 15, 2021
|769
|795.5
|769
|785
|February 25, 2021
|794
|820.5
|794
|810
|March 1, 2021
|819
|845.5
|819
|835
|April 1, 2021
|809
|835.5
|809
|825
|May 1, 2021
|809
|835.5
|809
|825
|June 1, 2021
|809
|835.5
|809
|825
|July 1, 2021
|834.5
|861
|834.5
|850.5
|August 17, 2021
|859.5
|886
|859.5
|875.5
|September 1, 2021
|884.5
|911
|884.5
|900.5
|October 6, 2021
|899.5
|926
|899.5
|915.5
|March 22, 2022
|949.5
|976
|949.5
|965.5
|May 7, 2022
|999.5
|1026
|999.5
|1015.5
|May 19, 2022
|1003
|1029
|1002.5
|1018.5
|July 6, 2022
|1053
|1079
|1052.5
|1068.5
