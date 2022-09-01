Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Commercial LPG cylinder gets cheaper again: Check prices in all metro cities

Commercial LPG cylinder gets cheaper again: Check prices in all metro cities

The 19-kg LPG commercial cylinder in Delhi is now cheaper by 91.5
1 min read . 10:22 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

Commercial LPG cylinder is now cheaper in all four metro cities in India.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The 19-kg LPG commercial cylinder in Delhi is now cheaper by 91.5, according to pricing announced by Indian Oil on September 1. The cylinder is currently available in the national capital for 1,885, down from its previous price of 1,976.50, which was announced on August 1.

In Kolkata, the cost of the commercial cylinder has dropped from 2,095.50 to 1,995.50. In Mumbai, it will cost 1,844 rather than 1,936.50 while it will be 2,045 rather than 2,141 in Chennai.

For Delhi, the 19-kg cylinder's cost rose to an all-time high of 2,354 in May. in the same month, it was 2454 in Kolkata, 2,306 in Mumbai and 2,507 in Chennai - all-time highs for all these metro cities.

A historical analysis of price fluctuations of commercial LPG cylinders from January 2018 to September 2022.
A historical analysis of price fluctuations of commercial LPG cylinders from January 2018 to September 2022.
Here are the historical prices in all four metro cities for commercial LPG cylinders:

 DelhiKolkataMumbaiChennai
01-Jan-2018131013471261.51389.5
01-Feb-20181305.51344.512571384.5
02-Feb-20181308.51347.512601387.5
01-Mar-201812301270.511811307
01-Apr-20181176.51220.511281264.5
01-May-20181167.5121211191256
01-Jun-20181244.5129111961334
01-Jul-2018132813821286.51424.5
01-Aug-2018137114261329.51468
01-Sep-20181418147413771515
01-Oct-201815121562.514631602
01-Nov-20181606.5166015581698.5
07-Nov-20181614.516641561.51702
01-Dec-20181404.51455.51351.51504
01-Jan-20191214.5126211611313
01-Feb-20191170.51217.511171267.5
01-Mar-20191237128711851336
01-Apr-20191305.51354.51253.51405
01-May-20191328137612751427
01-Jun-20191328137612751427.5
01-Jul-201911301188.510841249
01-Aug-201910041063.59581123
01-Sep-20191054.51114.51008.51174.5
01-Oct-201910851139.51032.51199
01-Nov-2019120412581151.51319
01-Dec-20191211.51275.51160.51333
01-Jan-202012411308.511901363
01-Feb-202014661540.514161589.5
01-Mar-20201381.5145013311501.5
01-Apr-20201285.51348.51234.51402
01-May-20201029.510869781144.5
01-Jun-20201139.51193.51087.51254
01-Jul-20201135.51197.51090.51255
01-Aug-20201135.51198.510911253
01-Sep-20201133.51196.510891250
01-Oct-2020116612201113.51276
01-Nov-20201241.512961189.51354
01-Dec-202012961351.512441410.5
15-Dec-202013321387.51280.51446.5
01-Jan-2021134914101297.51463.5
01-Feb-20211539160414881654.5
04-Feb-202115331598.51482.51649
15-Feb-20211523.5158914731639.5
25-Feb-20211519158414681634.5
01-Mar-202116141681.51563.51730.5
01-Apr-2021164117131590.51771.5
01-May-20211595.51667.515451725.5
01-Jun-20211473.51544.51422.51603
01-Jul-20211550162915071687.5
01-Aug-202116231701.51579.51761
17-Aug-20211,618.001,697.001,574.501,756.00
01-Sep-202116931770.51649.51831
01-Oct-20211736.51805.516851867.5
06-Oct-20211734180316831865
01-Nov-20212000.52073.519502133
01-Dec-20212101217720512234.5
01-Jan-20221998.520761948.52131
01-Feb-20221907198718572040
01-Mar-20222012209519632145.5
22-Mar-20222003.520871954.52137.5
01-Apr-202222532351.522052406
01-May-20222355.5245523072508
07-May-202223462445.52297.52499
19-May-20222354245423062507
01-Jun-2022221923222171.52373
01-Jul-20222021214019812186
06-Jul-20222012.521321972.52177.5
01-Aug-20221976.52095.51936.52141
01-Sep-202218851995.518442045
The price of domestic LPG cylinders has remained the same since July 6, 2022. For non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinders, it is 1,053 in Delhi, 1,079 in Kolkata, 1,052 in Mumbai and 1,068 in Chennai.

A historical analysis of price fluctuations of commercial LPG cylinders from March 2018 to July 2022.
A historical analysis of price fluctuations of commercial LPG cylinders from March 2018 to July 2022.
Here are the historical prices in all four metro cities for domestic LPG cylinders:

 DelhiKolkataMumbaiChennai
March 1, 2018689711.5661699.5
April 1, 2018653.5676625663.5
May 1, 2018650.5674623663
June 1, 2018698.5724671.5712.5
July 1, 2018754781.5728.5770.5
August 1, 2018789.5817.5764.5806
September 1, 2018820849795838.5
October 1, 2018879907851896
November 1, 2018939969.5912958
November 7, 2018942.5971.5913.5960
December 1, 2018809.5837780.5826.5
January 1, 2019689714660704.5
February 1, 2019659683630673
March 1, 2019701.5727.5673.5717
April 1, 2019706.5732.5678.5722
May 1, 2019712.5738.5684.5728
June 1, 2019737.5763.5709.5753
July 1, 2019637662.5608.5652.5
August 1, 2019574.5601546.5590.5
September 1, 2019590616.5562606.5
October 1, 2019605630574.5620
November 1, 2019681.5706651696
December 1, 2019695725.5665714
January 1, 2020714747684.5734
February 12, 2020858.5896829.5881
March 1, 2020805.5839.5776.5826
April 1, 2020744774.5714.5761.5
May 1, 2020581.5584.5579569.5
June 1, 2020593616590.5606.5
July 1, 2020594620.5594610.5
August 1, 2020594621594610.5
September 1, 2020594620.5594610
October 1, 2020594620.5594610
November 1, 2020594620.5594610
December 2, 2020644670.5644660
December 15, 2020694720.5694710
January 1, 2021694720.5694710
February 4, 2021719745.5719735
February 15, 2021769795.5769785
February 25, 2021794820.5794810
March 1, 2021819845.5819835
April 1, 2021809835.5809825
May 1, 2021809835.5809825
June 1, 2021809835.5809825
July 1, 2021834.5861834.5850.5
August 17, 2021859.5886859.5875.5
September 1, 2021884.5911884.5900.5
October 6, 2021899.5926899.5915.5
March 22, 2022949.5976949.5965.5
May 7, 2022999.51026999.51015.5
May 19, 2022100310291002.51018.5
July 6, 2022105310791052.51068.5
