Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by 105. Check details
The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by 105 in Delhi from March 1.

With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost 2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday.

The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by 27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost 569 in Delhi. No increase in domestic LPG cylinder.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

Notably, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by 91.50 on February 1. 

