Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by 105. Check details

Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by ₹105. Check details1 min read . 07:06 AM IST
The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by ₹27.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by ₹27.
The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by ₹105 in Delhi from March 1.
The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by ₹105 in Delhi from March 1.
With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost ₹2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday.
With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost ₹2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday.
The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by ₹27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost ₹569 in Delhi. No increase in domestic LPG cylinder.
The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by ₹27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost ₹569 in Delhi. No increase in domestic LPG cylinder.
LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.
LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.
Notably, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by ₹91.50 on February 1.
Notably, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by ₹91.50 on February 1.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!