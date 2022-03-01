Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by 105. Check details

In the first half of the current fiscal, the LPG subsidy given to consumers touched Rs7,500 crore, compared with Rs12,133 crore given in the entire FY2017. Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 07:06 AM IST Livemint

The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by 27. 

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by 105 in Delhi from March 1.

With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost 2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday.

The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by 27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost 569 in Delhi. No increase in domestic LPG cylinder.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

Notably, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by 91.50 on February 1. 

