Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by over ₹200 in Delhi, Kolkata: Check new rates here

Prices of 19 kg-commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by ₹209 in Kolkata and ₹202 in Delhi on Saturday, August 1, sources told news agency ANI.

“With this revision, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost ₹2,872.50 in Kolkata starting today,” sources said. Meanwhile, it will cost ₹2,728 in Delhi.

There is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. The price for 14.2-kg cylinders remains unchanged.

The move comes as a big relief for restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments, which have been facing high cooking fuel costs following instability in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran.

India, the world's third-largest importer of oil and the second-largest buyer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), faced major disruptions due to restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz driven by conflict between the United States and Iran.

Check LPG cylinder prices in metro cities here

Metros August 1, Commercial Cylinder prices (19 kg) July 1, Commercial Cylinder prices (19 kg) Domestic cylinder Prices since June 2026 (14.2 kg) Delhi ₹ 2,728 ₹ 2930 ₹ 942 Kolkata ₹ 2,872.50 ₹ 3081.5 ₹ 968 Mumbai - ₹ 2885.5 ₹ 941.5 Chennai - ₹ 3106 ₹ 957.5

This is the second straight monthly reduction in commercial LPG rates following a ₹183.5 cut on July 1. The two reductions in commercial LPG rates on July 1 and August 1 followed the West Asia crisis pushing rates to record highs in June.

After the outbreak of the conflict in late February, commercial LPG rates had risen by a massive ₹1,373 per 19-kg cylinder – from ₹1,740.50 in February to ₹3,113.50 in June.

ATF rates up ₹ 5/litre The Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by ₹5 per litre in line with divergent trends in benchmark rates. In case of ATF, the revision reverses the reduction by a similar proportion that was effected on July 1.

Alongside, prices of 5-kg market priced LPG cylinder were cut to ₹762 from ₹808.50.

These prices -- revised on the first of every month, based on benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates -- vary from state to state depending on local taxes such as VAT.

PM chairs key CCS meeting On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the fourth special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi to evaluate the evolving geopolitical crisis in West Asia and review preparedness across critical sectors.

According to ANI, the Cabinet Secretary briefed the CCS about the present geopolitical situation and spoke about the initiatives taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, including LNG/LPG and fertilisers.

He reportedly said that sources for procurement of LPG have already been diversified and the overall stock and supply position of major petroleum products remain adequate.

As per the report, the government is also facilitating industrial substitution of LPG through expansion of the National Gas Grid, augmentation of LNG import and regasification infrastructure, expansion of City Gas Distribution networks, and time-bound pipeline and last-mile connectivity approvals under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order, 2026.

India plans up to quarter of 2027 LPG imports from US: Report India plans to buy up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States in 2027, sources told Reuters on July 28. The move that would cut its reliance on the Middle East and support efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.

New Delhi has already accelerated spot purchases from the United States and other suppliers to offset reduced Middle East supplies.

US LPG imports topped 1 million tons in June for the first time and are likely to exceed India's initial 2026 annual-contract target of 2.2 million tons, the sources said.

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Lower supplies from the Middle East curtailed India's LPG consumption to about 14.7 million tons in January-June 2026, down about 8% from a year earlier, while imports fell about 28% to about 7.5 million tons, provisional government data showed.

This year, India's LPG consumption is expected to decline to 30 million tons due to low supplies, one of the sources said. But LPG imports could rise to about 20 million tons in 2027 as demand recovers to around 31 million tons, the source told Reuters earlier this week.

"Diversification of LPG imports is being pursued to ensure supply security and mitigate risks arising from regional disruptions or geopolitical events," Minister of State Petroleum and Natural Gas of India Suresh Gopi told lawmakers on Monday.