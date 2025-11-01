LPG cylinders to cost less from today — check cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

LPG Price Cut: The price of LPG cylinders used for commercial purposes will now be available at a cheaper rate, bringing much-needed relief to businesses across hospitality and food sectors.

Starting Saturday, 1 November, 2025, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have lowered the price of commercial cooking gas, making it more affordable for establishments such as restaurants, hotels, and catering services that depend heavily on LPG for their daily operations.

All about the LPG price cut As the new rates come into effect today, the cost of 19 kg gas cylinders have become cheaper in different parts of the country. After the change, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at ₹1590.50.

The previous price of 19 Kg commercial LPG gas in Delhi was 1595.50. Hence, the price was lowered by ₹5 per 19-kg commercial LPG, according to data available on Indian Oil Corporation website.

Also Read | Indian Oil unit Terra Clean in talks to buy 50% stake in Fourth Partner Energy

In other metro cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, new revised prices at ₹1694, ₹1542 and ₹1750 per cylinder, respectively. However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders remain the same, with no such changes announced so far.

Check LPG rates in your city Here's a list of the cities where the commercial LPG cylinders will now be available for a lower price:

City name LPG price Delhi 1590.50 Kolkata 1694.00 Mumbai 1542.00 Chennai 1750.00 Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

The prices of the commercial LPG gas cylinders saw an increase in September. The price of a 19 kg cooking gas cylinder was hiked by ₹15.50 in that month. After the latest reduction, the businesses, especially in the food and hospitality sector finally managed to get some relief.

This means that in Mumbai, a commercial LPG cylinder costed ₹1547.00 in October. In other cities, such as Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, a business would have to spend ₹1595.50, ₹1700.50 and ₹1754.50 per cylinder, respectively.

Government's move to provide affordable LPG In August, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved LPG subsidy to oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, amounting to ₹30,000 crore.

Also Read | Air fryers with touch panels for effortless meal prep at home

This move was taken to ensure affordable LPG amid the current geopolitical situation. It was primarily targeting the middle class households of the society who use LPG for their personal needs, Mint reported earlier.