Petroleum and oil marketing companies have revised the the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The price of 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by ₹171.50, news agency ANI has reported citing sources.

The retail sale price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now costs ₹1856.50. However, no changes have been made in the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders, sources said.

In Kolkata, price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1960.50 from the earlier ₹2132.00. The LPG cylinder price in Mumbai will cost ₹1808 from the earlier ₹1980. In Chennai, it will now cost ₹2021 from ₹2192 last month.

Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50 per unit.

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time in September 1 last year by ₹91.50.On August 1, 2022, too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by ₹36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by ₹8.5 per unit.