Petroleum and oil marketing companies have revised the the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The price of 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by 171.50, news agency ANI has reported citing sources. 

The retail sale price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now costs 1856.50. However, no changes have been made in the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders, sources said.

In Kolkata, price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost 1960.50 from the earlier 2132.00. The LPG cylinder price in Mumbai will cost 1808 from the earlier 1980. In Chennai, it will now cost 2021 from 2192 last month. 

Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by 50 per unit.

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time in September 1 last year by 91.50.On August 1, 2022, too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by 36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by 8.5 per unit.

