Commercial LPG gas cylinder prices cut by ₹171.50. Check new rates here1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 07:53 AM IST
The retail sale price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now costs ₹1856.50. However, no changes have been made in the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders, sources said.
Petroleum and oil marketing companies have revised the the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The price of 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by ₹171.50, news agency ANI has reported citing sources.
