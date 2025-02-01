LPG gas commercial cylinder price revised: Oil marketing companies have slashed commercial LPG cylinder prices by ₹7 under its monthly rate revision practice. The LPG gas cylinder price reduction has come in the backdrop of buzz around the Union Budget 2025, set to be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

New cylinder prices will be applicable to 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders. They are mainly used for commercial purposes in hotels, restaurants, and other businesses.

Due to the latest revision, LPG gas cylinder price in Delhi has been reduced by ₹7 to ₹1,797. The price cut is expected to provide relief to businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their daily operations. Check LPG gas cylinder prices in metro cities.

Revised LPG gas cylinder rates from 1 February

Commercial LPG cylinder price (Indian Oil) Cities New Delhi 1797 Kolkata 1907 Mumbai 1749 Chennai 1959

LPG gas cylinder price revision The LPG gas cylinder rates have been revised as a part of monthly rate revision exercise based on changes in global crude oil rates and other factors.

Have domestic LPG cylinders prices revised? There is no revision in prices of domestic LPG cylinders used by individuals for household needs like cooking. New LPG gas cylinder rates come into effect today, February 1. Commercial LPG gas cylinder weighs around 19 kg whereas domestic LPG cylinder weighs around 14.2 kg.

The oil companies increased the rates for commercial LPG cylinders by ₹62 in December, 2024. The impact of massive hike in fuel prices might have trickled down to businesses like restaurants, hotels, etc.

The price revision is part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to the changing global market conditions.

Impact of LPG gas cylinder price reduction The price reduction will benefit restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments and help them reduce their costing. Many may pass on the benefit of reduced LPG cylinder rates to consumers. LPG prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes and transportation costs. Businesses nationwide will benefit from the reduced rates, though the change is marginal.