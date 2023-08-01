Commercial LPG gas cylinder prices slashed. Check latest rates here1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:38 AM IST
The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by ₹99.75 with effect from today. No change in domestic LPG prices.
Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. As per the new order, the rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by ₹99.75. The new prices will be effective from today, sources close to the development told news agency ANI.
(This is a developing news)