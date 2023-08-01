Hello User
Home/ News / India/  Commercial LPG gas cylinder prices slashed. Check latest rates here

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:38 AM IST Livemint

  • The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by 99.75 with effect from today. No change in domestic LPG prices.

Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. As per the new order, the rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by 99.75. The new prices will be effective from today, sources close to the development told news agency ANI.

Accordingly, in Delhi, retail sale price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is 1,680 from today.

However, there won't be any changes in the domestic LPG prices.

(This is a developing news)

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 07:48 AM IST
