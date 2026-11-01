Commercial LPG rate hiked by ₹10 per 19-kg cylinder ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali; ATF up by ₹1.37/litre — Check prices

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) by ₹10 to ₹2,820 for the 19 kg cylinder from Sunday, ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, PTI reported.

Further, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has risen by ₹1.37/litre to ₹138.50/litre, it added.

Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked Notably, the commercial 19-kg LPG cylinders are used in hotels and restaurants for cooking. The price hike by ₹10/unit to ₹2,820/unit is the second such second straight monthly increase in commercial LPG prices.

Rates of the commercial 19-kg LPG cylinders were last hiked by ₹62.50 per 19-kg cylinder on October 1. Prior to that, rates had gone up by ₹9.50 on September 1, as per the report.

It further added that the two-month increases followed two consecutive monthly reductions of ₹192 in August and ₹183.50 in July. These followed after commercial LPG prices surged to a record high in June amid disruptions to global energy supplies and elevated international prices amid the war in the Middle East.

Commercial LPG prices surged ₹1,373 per 19-kg cylinder between February and June, from ₹1,740.50 to ₹3,113.50, before falling in July and August.

ATF prices hiked for airlines Further, jet fuel (ATF) prices were increased to ₹138.50/litre from ₹137.12/litre in the fourth straight monthly increase due to firm international rates and benchmarks, it added.

Prices were last raised by a steep ₹16 a litre on October 1. Prior to that, ATF prices were hiked by ₹6.28 per litre on September 1 and by ₹5 a litre on August 1, as per the report.

It added that jet fuel accounts for up to 40% of the operating cost of airlines, and the price hike will further push up expenditure for carriers.

No change in price of domestic LPG Household or domestic LPG prices of the 14.2-kg cylinder has been left unchanged at ₹942/unit, the report added. Notably, domestic cooking gas rates were hiked by ₹89 per cylinder between March and June after blockage of the Strait of Hormuz led to supply disruptions and a surge in international energy prices.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices for vehicles, which were hiked by about ₹7.50/litre each in May, also remained unchanged this time, it added.

The latest changes are based on movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate, the report said. It added that price of LPG and ATF are revised on the first day of every month and can vary across states because of local taxes such as VAT.