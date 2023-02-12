New Delhi: The commitments made to invest in Uttar Pradesh has been made possible due to an honest government and safe environment in the state, said Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Sunday.

Addressing the UP Global Investors Summit, the minister said that the fast pace of progress that we can see and feel in the Global Investors Summit is due to the capable leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. “UP is now on the move and no one can now stop its progress."

Goyal recounted the days way back in 2017 when UP Assembly elections were in progress. ‘At the time we were given the task of making a manifesto for the party. We met people across the state and people from all sections of life wanted change and an able administration. We wondered where we will get the required funds to do what was to be done. Prime Minister was clear that whatever we promised in the manifesto will have to be implemented’, he said.

He said that the way UP has progressed in the recent years shows that an honest government, a government working for the welfare of the people, a government that does not tolerate any wrongdoing, can ensure necessary revenues and take the state to new levels.

“The commitments made during the summit are the proof that people now believe that it is easy to invest in the state that the state has an honest system, that law and order is in place and the investors have invested their faith in the people of the state", he said.

Speaking of Ease of Doing Business Ranking, Goyal said that it is done across the country to assess where it is easy to do business and that India has jumped in the global ranking in the recent years. “Prime Minister believed in competitive and collaborative federalism and therefore there is a ranking of states as well. UP now ranks at number two."

He added that UP is the leader in the startup ecosystem. “There are 8,277 start-ups in the state and the state is on 4th number, he said."

The minister said that India signed three important Free Trade Agreements last year and this year also they are hoping to sign two or three FTAs. “These will open doors for the breweries and wineries of UP as they will get market access, investments and technologies."

Goyal added that the of UP’s excise has gone up three times despite reduction in rates. “This is because of the honest system enforced in the state and due to breaking the back of liquor mafia. This is an example for the entire country."