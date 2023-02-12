Commitments to invest in UP made possible due to an honest govt, safe environment: Goyal
He said that the way UP has progressed in the recent years shows that an honest government, a government working for the welfare of the people, a government that does not tolerate any wrongdoing, can ensure necessary revenues and take the state to new levels.
New Delhi: The commitments made to invest in Uttar Pradesh has been made possible due to an honest government and safe environment in the state, said Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Sunday.
