Committed to bring natural gas under GST regime, says PM Modi

"These gas pipeline projects would also enable the development of City Gas projects which are being developed at 10 districts in Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs.5,000 Crore. The gas from ONGC field will now be delivered to Southern Petrochemical Industries Corp Limited Tuticorin. This pipeline is going to supply of natural gas as feedstock at a cheaper cost to SPIC for manufacturing fertiliser. Feedstock will now be continuously available with no storage requirements. This is expected to result in saving in the range of ₹70 to ₹95 crores in cost of production annually.This will also bring down the final cost of production of fertilizer," an official statement said.