‘Committed to cripple the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir’: Amit Shah during high-level meet on security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, 9 October, officials said.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and J&K Police chief Nalin Prabhat, CRPF DG GP Singh and BSF DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary, among other senior officers from the centre and the Union territory.

During the meeting, a review of the security situation in the Pir Panjal region and ongoing developmental projects in the UT was undertaken, the officials said.

‘Modi government’s unwavering commitment’ The last such review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir was chaired by Shah on September 1.

The Home Minister reaffirmed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s unwavering commitment to achieving the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir. He said that due to the determined efforts of the security agencies, the terrorist network nurtured by enemies of the nation in Jammu and Kashmir has been almost crippled.

“Shah also assured that all necessary resources will continue to be provided to sustain these efforts. Union Home Minister also said that our security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region,” a government statement about the meeting said.

Post Pahalgam terror attack in April, there are continuous operations to dismantle the terror network in the UT while also ensuring that tourism returns to normal.

