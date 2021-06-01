As another shipment of Sputnik V vaccine doses reached India on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that the country is committed to help Indian friends in these difficult times, as quoted by news agency ANI.

During a press conference after the BRICS meeting, Lavrov told the news agency, "Today, we have sent another shipment of Sputnik V vaccine to India as a follow up to massive steps we have made to provide assistance to India."

"Russia is committed to help our Indian friends in fighting this dangerous virus (COVID-19)," he added.

On Tuesday, India received its biggest import consignment of COVID-19 vaccines involving 56.6 tonnes of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines. The vaccine consignment arrived from Russia on a specially chartered freighter RU-9450 which landed in Hyderabad Airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) officials, the Sputnik V vaccine needs specialised handling and storage at a temperature of -20 degrees Celsius.

GHAC has been working closely with the experts from the customer's supply chain team, officials from the customs department and other relevant stakeholders over an extended period of time to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and handling processes are fully in place at the Air Cargo Terminal for smooth handling of the vaccine shipments.

Major pharma companies based in and around Hyderabad are expected to produce or import over 3.5 billion doses of different varieties of COVID vaccines over the next couple of years and GHAC has been gearing up on all fronts to handle the surge in vaccine shipments, according to a GHAC statement.

Russia's Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India. Sputnik V has been imported to India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories and will be manufactured locally by the pharmaceutical major in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies)

