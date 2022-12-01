Committed to providing comprehensive insurance against crop loss under PMFBY: Centre

“The scheme is being implemented on actuarial/bided premium rates. However, farmers including small farmers have to pay maximum 2% for Kharif, 1.5% for Rabi food and oilseed crops and 5% for commercial/horticultural crops respectively. Premium over and above these limits is shared by the central and state governments on 50: 50 basis except in North Eastern Region where it is 90: 10 from Kharif 2020," the ministry said.