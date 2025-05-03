Committed to taking firm, decisive action against terrorists and those who support them: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi emphasised India's commitment to decisive action against terrorism and those who support it. He expressed gratitude to Angola for its support in combating cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi wrote on X,“We are committed to take firm and decisive action against terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism."

“Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. I am thankful to President Lourenco and Angola for paying their respects to victims of Pahalgam terror attack. We are committed to take firm and decisive action against terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism,” PM Modi said.

Pahalgam terror attack PM Modi's statement comes amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Following the attack, India undertook several diplomatic actions against Pakistan and banned the social media accounts of popular Pakistani personalities.

Angola President's visit to India On Saturday, PM Modi met the President of Angola Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, at Hyderabad House, marking his first state visit to India in 38 years.

PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a bilateral meeting with President Lourenco at Hyderabad House.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, "Fostering India-Angola special relationship. PM @narendramodi warmly received President Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola at Hyderabad House ahead of their bilateral talks."

Strengthening India-Africa ties Foreign Minister Jaishankar previously met President Lourenco. Jaishankar said the meeting between PM Modi and the Angolan President is expected to boost India-Africa relations.