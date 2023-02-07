Committee formed to draft new National Cooperation Policy: Amit Shah
The formulation of the new National Cooperation Policy will help in realizing the vision of Sahakar se Samriddhi, promoting the cooperative-based economic development model, strengthening cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots, Shah said
New Delhi: A national level committee was constituted on 2 September under the chairmanship of former minister Suresh Prabhu to formulate the new National Cooperation Policy, home and cooperation minister Amit Shah said in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
