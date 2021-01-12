Committee on TRP guidelines review submits report to I&B ministry

Committee on TRP guidelines review submits report to I&B ministry2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 06:00 PM IST
- While announcing the committee in November, the ministry had said there is a need to take a fresh look at the rating guidelines, particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of Trai
New Delhi: The committee, set up to review the guidelines on television rating agencies in India, has submitted its report to the information and broadcasting ministry. While details of the report are not available yet, the government has said it will study and evaluate it.
The panel was constituted this November and had Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharti as its chairman besides three other members.
“The ministry will review it and then decide on future course of action. The fundamental issue is there should be greater transparency in TRPs and the base of peoplemetres be widened so that there is no scope for manipulation," union minister of information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said to the media on Tuesday.
He added that the government will study the report after which it shall be given to TV monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council).
“The government reserves the right to give guidelines and directions. Those shall be given in time but the report having come today is a big step. It has been prepared after a lot of study and I’m sure all concerned agencies will welcome it," Javadekar added.
While announcing the committee in November, the ministry had said there is a need to take a fresh look at the rating guidelines, particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of Trai, technological advancements or interventions to address the system and for further strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system.
“The Committee shall carry out an appraisal of the existing system, examine Trai recommendations notified from time to time, overall industry scenario and addressing the needs of the stakeholders and make recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system through changes, if any, in the existing guidelines," it had added in a statement.
The present guidelines issued on television rating agencies in India were notified after deliberations by the Parliamentary Committee, Committee on Television Rating Points (TRP) constituted by the MIB and recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).
However, the past few months have brought the TRP system in India under the scanner. Three news channels, Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema were named in an alleged TRP tampering scam after which television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) decided to temporarily suspend publishing of weekly data for news channels.
Mumbai police had arrested several accused in the matter, including Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer of BARC India, Romil Ramgarhia, former chief operating officer (COO) of the agency and chief executive of Republic TV channels Vikas Khanchandani.
