Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Committee on TRP guidelines review submits report to I&B ministry
The panel was constituted this November and had Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharti as its chairman besides three other members.

Committee on TRP guidelines review submits report to I&B ministry

2 min read . 06:00 PM IST Lata Jha

  • While announcing the committee in November, the ministry had said there is a need to take a fresh look at the rating guidelines, particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of Trai

New Delhi: The committee, set up to review the guidelines on television rating agencies in India, has submitted its report to the information and broadcasting ministry. While details of the report are not available yet, the government has said it will study and evaluate it.

New Delhi: The committee, set up to review the guidelines on television rating agencies in India, has submitted its report to the information and broadcasting ministry. While details of the report are not available yet, the government has said it will study and evaluate it.

The panel was constituted this November and had Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharti as its chairman besides three other members.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

All members of SC-appointed panel are pro-govt, agitation will continue: Farmer leaders

4 min read . 06:39 PM IST

Collusive threat from China and Pak to India can't be ignored: Army chief

3 min read . 06:37 PM IST

Kolkata East-West Metro: Sealdah flyover to be closed for four days this week

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Submit recommendations within 2 months of first sitting: SC to 4-member panel on farm laws

2 min read . 06:29 PM IST

The panel was constituted this November and had Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharti as its chairman besides three other members.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

All members of SC-appointed panel are pro-govt, agitation will continue: Farmer leaders

4 min read . 06:39 PM IST

Collusive threat from China and Pak to India can't be ignored: Army chief

3 min read . 06:37 PM IST

Kolkata East-West Metro: Sealdah flyover to be closed for four days this week

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Submit recommendations within 2 months of first sitting: SC to 4-member panel on farm laws

2 min read . 06:29 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India

“The ministry will review it and then decide on future course of action. The fundamental issue is there should be greater transparency in TRPs and the base of peoplemetres be widened so that there is no scope for manipulation," union minister of information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said to the media on Tuesday.

He added that the government will study the report after which it shall be given to TV monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council).

“The government reserves the right to give guidelines and directions. Those shall be given in time but the report having come today is a big step. It has been prepared after a lot of study and I’m sure all concerned agencies will welcome it," Javadekar added.

While announcing the committee in November, the ministry had said there is a need to take a fresh look at the rating guidelines, particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of Trai, technological advancements or interventions to address the system and for further strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system.

“The Committee shall carry out an appraisal of the existing system, examine Trai recommendations notified from time to time, overall industry scenario and addressing the needs of the stakeholders and make recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system through changes, if any, in the existing guidelines," it had added in a statement.

The present guidelines issued on television rating agencies in India were notified after deliberations by the Parliamentary Committee, Committee on Television Rating Points (TRP) constituted by the MIB and recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

However, the past few months have brought the TRP system in India under the scanner. Three news channels, Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema were named in an alleged TRP tampering scam after which television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) decided to temporarily suspend publishing of weekly data for news channels.

Mumbai police had arrested several accused in the matter, including Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer of BARC India, Romil Ramgarhia, former chief operating officer (COO) of the agency and chief executive of Republic TV channels Vikas Khanchandani.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.