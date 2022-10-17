Committee set up to minimise froth formation in Yamuna during Chhat Puja

New Delhi: A joint committee of stakeholders including National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been constituted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Monday to oversee and coordinate efforts being made to control/minimise froth formation downstream of Okhla Barrage in river Yamuna during Chhat Puja.
“The Committee has been formed in exercise of powers available in Para 7 of the river Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order dated October 7, 2016. The Joint Committee comprises Executive Director, Technical, NMCG (Chairman), Member Secretary, UYRB (Member), Member Secretary, Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC (Member), Chief Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control, I&FC, Delhi (Member), Chief Engineer, SDW NW, DJB (Member), Executive Engineer, Okhla, UP Irrigation Department (Member)," the ministry said in a press release.
The role and responsibilities of the stakeholders will be coordination among Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, anti-surfactant dosing, optimum and efficient operations of Delhi STPs, monitoring operation of STPs and discharge of industrial effluents, and Operation of Barrage.
“This is in addition to the efforts going on towards sewerage interventions and monitoring discharge of industrial effluents under Namami Gange programme, central schemes and state plan. In view of festive season, it has been felt to coordinate efforts of different departments/agencies in the efforts to try and contain the problem of froth in River Yamuna downstream of Okhla Barrage," the ministry added.
Cleaning of tributaries of river Ganga, especially, Yamuna, has been one of the focus areas of Namami Gange Programme. A 318 MLD STP at Coronation Pillar was commissioned in March 2022 and 3 other main STPs on Yamuna funded by NMCG are targeted to be completed by December 2022. They which include Rithala, Kondli and Okhla. Okhla will be Asia’s biggest STP.
