Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Committee to monitor Covid-19 vaccination drive in Puducherry
A woman walks past a wall mural in a French colony in Pondicherry

Committee to monitor Covid-19 vaccination drive in Puducherry

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Puducherry added 28 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 39,656
  • As many as 8,979 health care workers and 448 frontline workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far

The Puducherry administration has constituted a 22-member Covid Intensive Vaccination Committee to monitor and upscale the inoculation activities in the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan will head the committee.

Cases in UT

Puducherry added 28 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 39,656.

Also Read | India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle

A release from the Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said the new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,069 samples.

Of the overall cases, 189 were active and 38,801 people were treated and discharged so far.

The director said that 17 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals during the last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 97.84 per cent respectively.

A 79-year-old man, hailing from Uppalam village here, succumbed to infection during the last 24 hours raising the toll to 666, the director said.

The deceased had co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease (CAD). The cause of death was Covid pneumonia, acute respiratory disorder syndrome and septic shock.

Of the total 6.22 lakh samples tested, 5.78 lakh samples turned out to be negative.

The director said 8,979 health care workers and 448 frontline workers were vaccinated against Covid-19 since the commencement of vaccination in January.

With inputs from agencies.

