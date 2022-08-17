Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Common charger for all electronic devices in India: Govt to meet stakeholders

Government is planning to explore the option of a common charging standard system for mobile phones and other electronic device in India
1 min read . 01:20 PM ISTPTI

Govt will hold a meeting with industry stake holders to plan and explore the opportunity of common charger for all electronic devices on Wednesday

The government will hold a meeting with industry stakeholders on Wednesday to explore the option of adopting a common charger for mobile phones and other portable electronic devices.

The meeting, to be chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, is scheduled post lunch and will be attended by manufacturers of portable electronic devices, including laptops and mobiles.

The sector-specific associations, industry bodies CII and FICCI and representatives from IIT Delhi and IIT BHU will be part of the meeting.

"The meeting will be more of an explorative nature. We will try to learn from the stakeholders how a common charger can be adopted in India. We will also try to understand their concerns," the secretary told PTI.

Europe is already working towards adopting this norm, he noted.

The meeting with sector-specific organisations will assess the possibility of ending the use of multiple chargers in India and reduce the burden on consumers besides preventing e-waste.

Currently, consumers are forced to buy a separate charger every time they buy a new device due to incompatibility of the ports of the existing charger.

Recently, the European Union announced the adoption of a USB-C port common charging standard for small electronic devices by 2024. A similar demand is in the US as well.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

