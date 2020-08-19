In a move to streamline the recruitment process for non-gazetted posts in the central government and public sector banks, Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up the National Recruitment Agency. The new agency will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) for all the competitive examinations.

The proposal for National Recruitment Agency was first introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2020. The new agency will be an "independent, professional, specialist organisation and will conduct an exam, which would be known as the Common Eligibility Test, for selection to government jobs," the Union Budget mentioned. NRA will work as a preliminary single-window agency to shortlist qualifying candidates from bulk of applicants and forward the list to SSC, IBPS, etc, to hold the mains.

All you need to know about Common Eligibility Test

1) At present, the National Recruitment Agency agency will conduct entrance test for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

2) The hiring of Group-B (non-gazetted), Group-C (non-technical) and clerical posts in the government along with various equivalent recruitment in public sector banks will be done through CET. NRA will conduct preliminary examinations for all these recruitment.

3) Around 2-2.5 crore aspirants sit for various examinations for government jobs or banking jobs every year. With single common entrance test, candidates no longer need to spend money to fill up different applications for different jobs. The cost of travelling for different examinations will also be saved.

4) The score of CET will be valid for three years. Each candidate will have two additional chances to improve his score, according to sources. Best of all three scores will be considered.

5) "It will provide level playing field, a great boon particularly for economically deprived who cannot afford travelling to multiple centres, youth in far flung areas with difficulty to reach different centres and women candidates who are unable to travel to different cities because of constraints of travel and stay," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a tweet.





