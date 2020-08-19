The proposal for National Recruitment Agency was first introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2020. The new agency will be an "independent, professional, specialist organisation and will conduct an exam, which would be known as the Common Eligibility Test, for selection to government jobs," the Union Budget mentioned. NRA will work as a preliminary single-window agency to shortlist qualifying candidates from bulk of applicants and forward the list to SSC, IBPS, etc, to hold the mains.