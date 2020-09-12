To streamline the recruitment process in India, Union Cabinet has recently approved setting up the National Recruitment Agency. The new agency will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to select candidates for non-gazetted posts in the central government and public sector banks.

The agency will conduct a common entrance test for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

For forming the National Recruitment Agency, the central government sanctioned ₹1,517.57 crore, the Union Cabinet said in a statement.

The aim of a common entrance test is to eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. Commenting on the the benefits of one common test, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The National Recruitment Agency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters.

Here's all you need to know about Common Eligibility Test

1) The National Recruitment Agency will conduct the preliminary examinations for Group-B (non-gazetted), Group-C (non-technical) and clerical posts in the government along with various equivalent recruitment in public sector banks.

2) There will a separate CET each for the three levels of graduate, higher secondary (12th pass) and the matriculate (10th pass) candidates.

3) Based on the screening done at the CET score level, final selection for recruitment shall be made through separate specialised tiers (II, III etc) of examination which shall be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies.

4) The score of CET will be valid for three years. There shall be no restriction on the number of attempts to be taken by a candidate to appear in the CET subject to the upper age limit, the statement said.

5) "The curriculum for this test would be common as would be the standard. This would greatly ease the burden of candidates who are at present required to prepare for each of the examinations separately as per different curriculum," the central government said in a statement.

6) Candidates would have the facility of registering on a common portal and give a choice of centres. Based on availability, they would be allotted centres.

7) "The CET would be available in a number of languages. This would greatly facilitate people from different parts of the country to take the exam and have an equal opportunity of being selected," it said.

8) The NRA will set up examination centres in every district of the country to help youths, especially women, from rural and far flung areas of the country, as they won't be required to travel to another place to take recruitment tests, the Union Cabinet said in a statement.

9) Women candidates especially from rural areas face constraints in appearing in multiple examinations as they have to arrange for transportation and places to stay in places that are far away, the government said.

10) This would go a long way in mitigating the hardship of candidates who spend a considerable amount of time, money and effort preparing and giving these examinations every year, the cabinet said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via