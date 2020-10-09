In order to streamline the recruitment process in the country, the central government has decided to set up the National Recruitment Agency. The newly formed agency will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to select candidates for non-gazetted posts in the central government and public sector banks. The central government sanctioned ₹1,517.57 crore to form the new recruitment agency.

The agency will conduct a common entrance test for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Here's all you need to know about Common Eligibility Test

1) The National Recruitment Agency will conduct the preliminary examinations for Group-B (non-gazetted), Group-C (non-technical) and clerical posts in the government along with various equivalent recruitment in public sector banks.

2) Based on the screening done at the CET score level, final selection for recruitment shall be made through separate specialised tiers (II, III etc) of examination which shall be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies.

3) There will a separate CET each for the three levels of graduate, higher secondary (12th pass) and the matriculate (10th pass) candidates. "The curriculum for this test would be common as would be the standard. This would greatly ease the burden of candidates who are at present required to prepare for each of the examinations separately as per different curriculum," the central government said in a statement.

4) The score of CET will be valid for three years. There shall be no restriction on the number of attempts to be taken by a candidate to appear in the CET subject to the upper age limit, the statement said.

5) "The CET would be available in a number of languages. This would greatly facilitate people from different parts of the country to take the exam and have an equal opportunity of being selected," the Union cabinet said in a statement.

Common Eligibility Test centres:

The recruitment agency will set up examination centres in every district of the country to help youths, especially women. The candidates will not be required to travel to another place to take recruitment tests, said the Union cabinet. Candidates would have the facility of registering on a common portal and give a choice of centres. Based on availability, they would be allotted centres.This would go a long way in mitigating the hardship of candidates who spend a considerable amount of time, money and effort preparing and giving these examinations every year, the cabinet added.

