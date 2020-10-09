The recruitment agency will set up examination centres in every district of the country to help youths, especially women. The candidates will not be required to travel to another place to take recruitment tests, said the Union cabinet. Candidates would have the facility of registering on a common portal and give a choice of centres. Based on availability, they would be allotted centres.This would go a long way in mitigating the hardship of candidates who spend a considerable amount of time, money and effort preparing and giving these examinations every year, the cabinet added.