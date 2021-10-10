The general public, as well as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, will now be able to communicate directly with union ministers at the party's headquarters from Monday, October 11.

The BJP is again starting its cooperation department for the party workers and the general public at its headquarters. The Cooperation cell was not functional due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Navin Sinha, Coordinator of the BJP Cooperation Cell told the ANI news agency that from Monday the roster duties of Union Ministers will begin. In the first week's roster, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Ashwini Vaishnaw's name has been included, Sinha said.

In 2014, when BJP came to power, they launched the Department of Cooperation in the Central office. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had inaugurated the Sahyog Cell under this department as a Union Minister at that time. Through the Sahyog department, every day a union minister will meet and interact with the workers and the public in the cooperation room of the central office for two hours and listen to the applications highlighting their problems.

The Cooperation cell is mainly a programme enabling direct communication with the minister and workers, in which common citizens can also put forward their problems and inform the concerned minister.

The list of applications received and the details of the progress made thereon are sent to the Cooperation department. These cooperation programmes are the main medium of communication between the Cabinet ministers and the BJP workers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.