The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the hall ticket for the Common Management admission test 2023 (CMAT 2023) today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on 04 May 2023 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two Shifts, Shift I: 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and Shift II: 02:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M.

The candidates can download their admit cards for the said examination from the NTA website https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

Candidates are advised to note the following:

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions.

Admit Card will not be sent by post.

Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made thereon. Issue of admit card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card and keep it in good condition for future reference. Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CMAT-2023, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in