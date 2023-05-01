Common Management Admission Test 2023 admit card released at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Candidates who will appear for the CMAT 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the hall ticket for the Common Management admission test 2023 (CMAT 2023) today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on 04 May 2023 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two Shifts, Shift I: 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and Shift II: 02:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M.
