In a shocking incident, husband of Commonwealth Games Medallist Pooja Sihag was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rohtak on Saturday.

The incident of Pooja's husband, Ajay Nandal's death took place near Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Rohtak. After receiving information, police reached immediately on the spot. Later, his dead body was sent for post-mortem by the police for further investigation. His family has cited drug overdose as the cause of death and has accused Ajay's friend Ravi in the case.

"Ajay Nandal's body was sent for post-mortem. His father has alleged a drug overdose involving Ajay's friend Ravi. The incident took place near Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya," DSP Mahesh Kumar informed told ANI.

Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag won a bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 76 kg category. She was honoured by the Haryana Government, on Independence day, for her exceptional performance in the international championship. She was rewarded with ₹57.5 lakh of money by the state government. The Indian grappler gave a spectacular performance in the quarter finale by winning against Australia's Naomi de Bruine in Commonwealth Games 2022.

A total of twenty sports players from Haryana won medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, which started on July 28 and concluded on August 8.

(With inputs from ANI)