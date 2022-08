The incident of Pooja's husband, Ajay Nandal's death took place near Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Rohtak. After receiving information, police reached immediately on the spot. Later, his dead body was sent for post-mortem by the police for further investigation. His family has cited drug overdose as the cause of death and has accused Ajay's friend Ravi in the case.