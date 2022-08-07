CWG 2022: After Sindhu, Lakshya Sen storms to men's singles final2 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 07:34 PM IST
Lakshya Sen regained his rhythm just in time to enter his maiden final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. The world number 10 lost his way after a dominating start against 87-ranked Jia Heng Teh of Singapore. Sen however recovered to complete a 21-10, 18-21, 21-16 win in the men's singles semifinals.