Another gold! Indian men's table tennis team defeats Singapore in CWG 2022

Notably, the other group to bring home gold medal in a historic feat was the Indian women's Lawn Bowls team including - Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey. The team scripted history as they won a gold medal in the women's four Lawn Bowls final at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. They defeated South Africa 17-10 in the finals, securing country's first medal in the sport.

