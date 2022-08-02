Another gold! Indian men's table tennis team defeats Singapore in CWG 2022

Another gold! Indian men's table tennis team defeats Singapore in CWG 20222 min read . 08:42 PM IST
- G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai won the opening game, following which both of them went on to win their respective single's matches
The Indian sports team men's group on Tuesday win their third gold medal.
The Indian sports team men's group on Tuesday win their third gold medal.
#CommonwealthGames2022 | India brings home Gold after beating Singapore 3-1 in Men's Table Tennis final
#CommonwealthGames2022 | India brings home Gold after beating Singapore 3-1 in Men's Table Tennis final
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to microblogging site Twitter to inform about the victory
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to microblogging site Twitter to inform about the victory
"3⃣rd GOLD FOR MEN'S TEAM 🏓🏓 at #CommonwealthGames 🔥?🔥🔥#TeamIndia🇮🇳 defeat Team Singapore 🇸🇬 3️⃣-1️⃣ in the FINAL, defending their 2018 CWWG 🥇Bringing home 1️⃣1️⃣th Medal for India at @birminghamcg22 Superb Champions!! #Cheer4India #Indiiia4CWG2022
"3⃣rd GOLD FOR MEN'S TEAM 🏓🏓 at #CommonwealthGames 🔥?🔥🔥#TeamIndia🇮🇳 defeat Team Singapore 🇸🇬 3️⃣-1️⃣ in the FINAL, defending their 2018 CWWG 🥇Bringing home 1️⃣1️⃣th Medal for India at @birminghamcg22 Superb Champions!! #Cheer4India #Indiiia4CWG2022
The Sports Authority of India in their tweet informed that India defeated Singapore 3-1 in the final. The duo- G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai won the opening match, following which they won their respective matches to bring home the gold medal.
The Sports Authority of India in their tweet informed that India defeated Singapore 3-1 in the final. The duo- G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai won the opening match, following which they won their respective matches to bring home the gold medal.
The tweet also informed that this is the eleventh medal for India at the ongoing Commonwealth games 2022 being held at Birmingham.
The tweet also informed that this is the eleventh medal for India at the ongoing Commonwealth games 2022 being held at Birmingham.
Meanwhile, veteran paddler Sharath Kamal endured a defeat.
Meanwhile, veteran paddler Sharath Kamal endured a defeat.
The Indian paddlers celebrate as Harmeet Desai wins the third game against Zhe Yu Clarence Chew and wins the tie 3-0. He defeats him 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 to help India beat Singapore 3-1 in the men's table tennis final. With this India win their second gold medal of the day
The Indian paddlers celebrate as Harmeet Desai wins the third game against Zhe Yu Clarence Chew and wins the tie 3-0. He defeats him 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 to help India beat Singapore 3-1 in the men's table tennis final. With this India win their second gold medal of the day
Notably, the other group to bring home gold medal in a historic feat was the Indian women's Lawn Bowls team including - Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey. The team scripted history as they won a gold medal in the women's four Lawn Bowls final at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. They defeated South Africa 17-10 in the finals, securing country's first medal in the sport.
Notably, the other group to bring home gold medal in a historic feat was the Indian women's Lawn Bowls team including - Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey. The team scripted history as they won a gold medal in the women's four Lawn Bowls final at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. They defeated South Africa 17-10 in the finals, securing country's first medal in the sport.
In the women's 76kg weightlifting final, Punam Yadav's mistake in the clean and jerk round cost her a medal opportunity as she was placed second with 98kg after the snatch round. Sprinter Dutee Chand finished fourth in the women's 100m heats, clocking 11.55s.
In the women's 76kg weightlifting final, Punam Yadav's mistake in the clean and jerk round cost her a medal opportunity as she was placed second with 98kg after the snatch round. Sprinter Dutee Chand finished fourth in the women's 100m heats, clocking 11.55s.