CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal wins gold in 48-51kg weight category

- Despite the height disadvantage, Panghal defeated England's Kiaran Macdonald by 5-0 in the final match.
Indian boxer Amit Panghal has won the gold medal in the 48-51kg weight category at ongoing Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham. He defeated England's Kiaran Macdonald by 5-0 in the final match.
Panghal bettered his silver from the last edition as he out-punched European Championship silver medallist England's Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict in the men's flyweight.
Despite the height disadvantage, Asian Games gold medallist Panghal was the far better pugilist among the two.
But MacDonald upped the ante in the final round despite managing a nasty cut.
Panghal, who won a silver medal in the last Commonwealth Games, during his semi-final match came from behind to beat an aggressive Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia with a 5-0 unanimous decision win, that put straight into the finals for Sunday.
Subedar Amit Panghal is an Indian Army Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a boxer. He has won silver medal at the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships in the Flyweight division.
Panghal won a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games. Amit Panghal has received top seeding in the 52 kg category. Amit Panghal is the reigning Asian Games champion and a world championships silver-medallist.
Panghal won the gold medal in his debut appearance at the National Boxing Championships in 2017. He won the bronze medal in the light flyweight category of the 2017 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships in Tashkent in May 2017, and qualified for the 2017 AIBA World Boxing Championships, where he was beaten in the quarterfinal by Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan.
Further,On 25 April 2021, Panghal won Bronze medal in Governor's cup 2021 at St. Petersburg, Russia in 52 kg category.
On 31 May 2021, Panghal won the silver medal at 2021 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships which was held at Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He lost the final bout against reigning Olympic and world champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan by a 3-2 split decision. This was Pangal's third loss in succession against Zoirov.
Panghal entered the 2020 Olympics as world no. 1 in the 52kg category,[16] but was defeated by Rio Olympics Silver Medallist Yuberjen Martínez 1-4 by a split decision.
On 9 April 2022, Panghal had to settle for a silver medal at the Thailand Open after he lost the final against Phillipines’ 2018 Asian Games silver medallist Rogen Ladon. Though Pangal by a 2-3 split decision.
Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas won gold medal in the women's 48kg category of the ongoing Commonwealth Games.
Nitu upstaged 2019 world championships bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict.
The first Indian boxer to take the ring, the 21-year-old Nitu, competing in her first CWG, looked completely in control throughout the nine minutes, giving the home boxer no chance.
The Southpaw continued to dazzle in the ring as she threw sharp, accurate combination of punches and controlled the pace of the contest.
(With inputs from PTI)
