Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas enter finals

Indian boxer Amit Panghal displayed his class as he reached his second consecutive Commonwealth Games final while Nitu Ghanghas also remained on course for a gold in her maiden appearance.
Assuring more medals for India, Indian boxers Amit Panghal (51kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) stormed into finals in the Commonwealth Games 2022 edition.
Panghal, who won a silver medal in the last Commonwealth Games, came from behind to beat an aggressive Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia with a 5-0 unanimous decision win.
Trailing 2-3 after the opening round, Panghal, who looked to put behind the ghost of the Tokyo Olympics where he made a first round exit, had to dig deep in his reservoir of experience. The Asian Games champion upped the ante, landing hooks and jabs at will to take the round. The final three minutes were keenly contested with both pugilists trying to leave an impression but four of the judges ruled in favour of Panghal.
Meanwhile, Nitu prevailed over Canada's Priyanka Dhillon as she notched a RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the minimum weight category.
The match lasted for only one minute and thirty seconds. Nitu's boxing prowess was such that the match could not go beyond the second round and Ghangas won it via referee stoppage. Ghangas was extremely superb in these two rounds and gained approval from all judges though Dhillon competed well.
Check rest of the schedule:
Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen will be fighting in her Over 48-50 kg semis against Savannah Stubley of England from 7:15 PM onwards.
From 8:00 PM onwards, boxer Jaismine Lamboria will be participating in semifinal of Over 57-60 kg against Gemmah Richardson of England.
From 12:45 AM onwards, Rohit Tokas will be fighting in his Over 63.5-67 kg semis.