Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 full schedule

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 full schedule2 min read . 05:52 AM IST
The fifth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will begin on August 2.
On August 2, the fifth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will begin, and the Indian delegation has already begun to accumulate medals.
On the fourth day at Commonwealth Games 2022, India advanced to the men's table tennis championship final after defeating Nigeria 3-0. Singapore will play India for the gold medal. In the semifinals of the badminton mixed team competition, India defeated Singapore 3-0.
They will now compete for the gold medal against Malaysia. Judoka Sushila Devi Likmabam settled for a silver medal after losing to South African Michaela Whitebooi in the women's 48kg final. In contrast, Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze in the men's kg judo division by defeating Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus.
Assuring themselves of at least a silver medal, the Indian lawn bowls team created history on August 1 by defeating New Zealand in the women's fours semifinal. Flyweight boxers Amit Panghal and Hussam Uddin Mohammed have advanced to the quarterfinals.
India won two judo medals and one in the weightlifting event, bringing its total to nine. In the women's 71 kg weightlifting, India's Harjinder Kaur took home the bronze medal after judokas Sushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav won silver and bronze, respectively. To place third, Harjinder lifted a total of 212kg (93 kg in the snatch and 119 kg in the clean and jerk).
Ajay Singh placed fourth in the men's 81 kg category in weightlifting. Pranati Nayak, a gymnast, came in fifth place in the women's vault final. In squash, Joshna Chinappa lost to Hollie Naughton of Canada in the quarterfinals while Saurav Ghosal defeated Scotland's Greg Lobban to advance to the men's singles semifinals.
The men's 66 kg judo bronze medal match, on the other hand, was lost by Jasleen Singh Saini to Nathan Katz. Also losing in the women's 57 kg judo bronze medal match was Suchika Tariyal. India and England played in Men's Pool B hockey, and the score was 4-4. India has had a terrific day so far because the nation has discovered some surprising heroes.
Have a look at Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 full schedule for India. All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST) and in chronological order.
|13:00
|Lawn Bowls India vs New Zealand – Women’s Pairs Round 1
|13:00
|Lawn Bowls India vs New Zealand – Women’s Triples Round 1
|14:00
|Weightlifting Punam Yadav – Women’s 76 kg Final
|14:30
|Athletics Murali Shreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya – Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round
|15:04
|Swimming Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 200m Backstroke Heat 2
|16:10
|Swimming Advait Page – Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 1
|16:15
|Lawn Bowls Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilroy – Men’s Singles Round 1
|16:15
|Lawn Bowls India vs South Africa – Women’s Fours Finals
|16:28
|Swimming Kushagra Rawat – Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 2
|17:30
|Gymnastics Satyajit Mondal – Men’s Vault Final
|18:00
|Table Tennis India vs Singapore – Men’s Gold Medal Match
|18:30
|Hockey India vs England – Women’s Pool A Match
|18:30
|Weightlifting Vikas Thakur – Men’s 96 KG Finals
|18:35
|Gymnastics Saif Tamboli – Men’s Parallel Bars Final
|20:30
|Squash Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar (Pakistan) – Women’s Plate Semi-Finals
|20:45
|Lawn Bowls India vs Fiji – Men’s Fours Round 1
|20:45
|Lawn Bowls India vs England – Women’s Triples Round 2
|21:15
|Squash Saurav Ghoshal vs Paul Coll (New Zealand) – Men’s Singles Semi-Finals
|22:00
|Badminton Malaysia vs India – Mixed Team Finals
|23:00
|Weightlifting Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara – Women’s 87 KG Finals
|23:43
|Swimming Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 200m Backstroke Final (If Qualified)
|23:45
|Boxing Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana) – Men’s 63.5 – 67 KG Round of 16
|00:03 AM (Aug 3)
|Athletics Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round
|00:52 AM (Aug 3)
|Athletics Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon – Women’s Discuss Throw Final
