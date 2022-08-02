Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 full schedule

India won two judo medals and one in the weightlifting event, bringing its total to nine. In the women's 71 kg weightlifting, India's Harjinder Kaur took home the bronze medal after judokas Sushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav won silver and bronze, respectively. To place third, Harjinder lifted a total of 212kg (93 kg in the snatch and 119 kg in the clean and jerk).