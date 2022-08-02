Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 full schedule

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 full schedule

Tejaswin Shankar will compete in the Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will begin on August 2.
2 min read . 05:52 AM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The fifth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will begin on August 2.

On August 2, the fifth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will begin, and the Indian delegation has already begun to accumulate medals.

On the fourth day at Commonwealth Games 2022, India advanced to the men's table tennis championship final after defeating Nigeria 3-0. Singapore will play India for the gold medal. In the semifinals of the badminton mixed team competition, India defeated Singapore 3-0.

They will now compete for the gold medal against Malaysia. Judoka Sushila Devi Likmabam settled for a silver medal after losing to South African Michaela Whitebooi in the women's 48kg final. In contrast, Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze in the men's kg judo division by defeating Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus.

Assuring themselves of at least a silver medal, the Indian lawn bowls team created history on August 1 by defeating New Zealand in the women's fours semifinal. Flyweight boxers Amit Panghal and Hussam Uddin Mohammed have advanced to the quarterfinals.

India won two judo medals and one in the weightlifting event, bringing its total to nine. In the women's 71 kg weightlifting, India's Harjinder Kaur took home the bronze medal after judokas Sushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav won silver and bronze, respectively. To place third, Harjinder lifted a total of 212kg (93 kg in the snatch and 119 kg in the clean and jerk).

Ajay Singh placed fourth in the men's 81 kg category in weightlifting. Pranati Nayak, a gymnast, came in fifth place in the women's vault final. In squash, Joshna Chinappa lost to Hollie Naughton of Canada in the quarterfinals while Saurav Ghosal defeated Scotland's Greg Lobban to advance to the men's singles semifinals.

The men's 66 kg judo bronze medal match, on the other hand, was lost by Jasleen Singh Saini to Nathan Katz. Also losing in the women's 57 kg judo bronze medal match was Suchika Tariyal. India and England played in Men's Pool B hockey, and the score was 4-4. India has had a terrific day so far because the nation has discovered some surprising heroes.

Have a look at Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 full schedule for India. All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST) and in chronological order.

13:00Lawn Bowls India vs New Zealand – Women’s Pairs Round 1
13:00Lawn Bowls India vs New Zealand – Women’s Triples Round 1
14:00Weightlifting Punam Yadav – Women’s 76 kg Final
14:30Athletics Murali Shreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya – Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round
15:04Swimming Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 200m Backstroke Heat 2
16:10Swimming Advait Page – Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 1
16:15Lawn Bowls Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilroy – Men’s Singles Round 1
16:15Lawn Bowls India vs South Africa – Women’s Fours Finals
16:28Swimming Kushagra Rawat – Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 2
17:30Gymnastics Satyajit Mondal – Men’s Vault Final
18:00Table Tennis India vs Singapore – Men’s Gold Medal Match
18:30Hockey India vs England – Women’s Pool A Match
18:30Weightlifting Vikas Thakur – Men’s 96 KG Finals
18:35Gymnastics Saif Tamboli – Men’s Parallel Bars Final
20:30Squash Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar (Pakistan) – Women’s Plate Semi-Finals
20:45Lawn Bowls India vs Fiji – Men’s Fours Round 1
20:45Lawn Bowls India vs England – Women’s Triples Round 2
21:15Squash Saurav Ghoshal vs Paul Coll (New Zealand) – Men’s Singles Semi-Finals
22:00Badminton Malaysia vs India – Mixed Team Finals
23:00Weightlifting Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara – Women’s 87 KG Finals
23:43Swimming Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 200m Backstroke Final (If Qualified)
23:45Boxing Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana) – Men’s 63.5 – 67 KG Round of 16
00:03 AM (Aug 3)Athletics Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round
00:52 AM (Aug 3)Athletics Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon – Women’s Discuss Throw Final
