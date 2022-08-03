Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 full schedule

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 full schedule2 min read . 05:49 AM IST
The sixth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will begin on August 3.
The ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will enter its sixth day on August 3. India has been winning medals and exhibiting some excellent sportsmanship on the field.
India enters Day 6 in Birmingham 2022 with high expectations after a record-breaking Day 5. There are five boxing quarterfinal matches, three weightlifting medal matches, and four judo rounds of 16 matches scheduled for India on this busy day.
On August 2 in the Commonwealth Games, heavyweight lifter Vikas Thakur won silver in the men's 96kg weightlifting event, giving him a total of four medals. In total, he lifted 346 kg (155 kg + 91 kg), which was good for second place and his third medal at the CWG after three editions.
The Indian lawn bowls team won a historic gold medal. In the women's fours championship, Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) of India defeated South Africa 17-10. After a competitive match against Singapore, India defeated them 3-1 to reclaim the badminton men's team gold.
At the Commonwealth Games athletics tournament, national record holder Murali Sreeshankar won the men's long jump qualification round and advanced alongside Muhammed Anas Yahiya, who placed eighth best. The mixed badminton team from India lost to Malaysia 3-1 and had to settle for silver.
The Indian men's and women's hockey teams, as well as the women's cricket squad, will all have events scheduled for Day 6. At 4:45 p.m., the quarterfinal bouts in boxing will begin. The fight between Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will start at 11:15 and 12:45, respectively. (4 August).
At 2:00 pm in the men's 109 kg division, Lovpreet Singh will launch India's bid for another medal in weightlifting. Purnima Pandey & Gurdeep Singh will compete for victory in the Women's 87kg & Men's 109+kg events at 6:30 PM & 11 PM, respectively. On Day 6, Indian athletes will also compete in the women's shot put final, lawn bowls, and squash.
Have a look at Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 full schedule for India. All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST) and in chronological order.
|2:00 PM
|Weightlifting: Men's 109 kg – Lovpreet Singh
|3:30 PM
|Hockey: Women's Pool A – India vs Canada
|3:30 PM
|Squash: Mixed Doubles round of 32 India vs Sri Lanka
|6:30 PM
|Hockey: Men's Pool B – India vs Canada
|6:30 PM
|Weightlifting: Women's 87kg – Purnima Pandey
|7:30 PM
|Lawn Bowls: Women's Triple – India vs Nuie
|1 PM and 4 PM
|Lawn Bowls: Men's Singles – Mridul Borgohain
|1 PM and 4 PM
|Lawn Bowls: Women's Pair – India vs Nuie
|10:30 PM
|Cricket: Women's T20 India vs Barbados
|11:15 PM
|Boxing: 48-50 kg light flyweight quarterfinals - Nikhat Zahreen
|2:00 AM
|Boxing: 75-80 kg light heavyweight quarter-finals – Ashish Kumar
|2:30 PM
|Judo Women's 78kg quarter-finals – Tulika Mann
|2:30 PM
|Judo Men's 100kg elimination round of 16 – Deepak Deswal
|4:45 PM
|Boxing: Women 45kg-48 kg minimum weight quarterfinals – Nitu Ganghas
|5:45 PM
|Boxing: Men 54-57 kg featherweight quarterfinals – Hussam Uddin Mohammed
|7:30 PM and 10:30 PM
|Lawn Bowls: Men's Four – India vs Cook Islands and England
|11:00 PM
|Weightlifting: Men's 109 kg – Gurdeep Singh
|12:35 am (Aug 4)
|Athletics: Women Shot Put final – Manpreet Kaur
|12:45 am (Aug 4)
|Boxing: 66-70 kg light middleweight quarter-finals - Lovlina Borgohain
