The ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will enter its seventh day on August 4. India has been taking home medals and playing with great sportsmanship. Day 6 of the CWG 2022 was another successful day for India.

Also Read: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in weightlifting debut

Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia, an Indian women's pair, won their match in round 2 of lawn bowls by a score of 23-6, while Mridul Borgohain triumphed in his men's singles match by a score of 21-5. Purnima Pandey placed sixth in the women's weightlifting 87+ kg division with a combined best lift of 228kg.

Also Read: CWG 2022: A look at India's journey through medals

Judoka Tulika Maan lost to Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the +78kg final, earning a silver medal in the sport of judo. Saurav Ghosal won India's first singles medal in squash at the CWG by defeating James Willstrop of England in the men's singles event. Tejaswin Shankar, a high jumper, won the bronze medal in athletics. An Indian athlete's first high jump medal at the CWG is this one.

Also Read: Indian men's table tennis team defeats Singapore in CWG 2022

In order to go to the semi-finals, India's women's cricket team overcame Barbados. The Indian women's hockey team advanced to the semi-finals with a 3-2 victory over Canada in their final Pool A game. Additionally, in a Men's Pool B game versus Canada, the Indian men's hockey team dominated 8-0.

Also Read: India bags historic gold in Lawn Bowl final

Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh each won a bronze medal in the men's 109 kg and 109+ kg weight divisions in weightlifting. Boxers Hussam Uddin Mohammed (men's 57 kg), Nitu Ganghas (women's 48 kg), and Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) all went to the semi-finals to guarantee India three more medals. While Ashish Kumar lost in the men's light heavyweight quarterfinal, Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost in the light middleweight round.

1:00 PM Lawn Bowls - Mridul Borgohain vs Ross Davis (Jersey) – Men’s Singles Section D Round 5 2:30 PM Athletics - Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala – Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Group A 2:35 PM Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles Round of 64 - Shetty Sanil / Tennison Reeth vs Wong Qi Shen / Tee Ai Xin (Malaysia) 3:03 PM Athletics - Women’s 200m Round 1 Heat 2 - Hima Das 3:45 PM Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Group 1 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Akanisi Latu (Fiji) 3:45 PM Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 Group 1 - Baby Sahana Ravi vs Qian Yang (Australia) 4:20 PM Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Group 2 - Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Chinenye Obiora (Nigeria) 4:30 PM Gymnastics - Team Final & Individual Qualification - Bavleen Kaur 4:45 PM Boxing - Men’s Over 48kg – 51kg Flyweight Quarterfinals - Amit Panghal vs Lennon Mulligan (Scotland) 5:30 PM Squash - Women’s Doubles Round of 32 - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla / Anahat Singh vs Kuruppu Yeheni / Sinaly Chanithma (Sri Lanka) 5:30 PM Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Group 2 - Raj Aravindan Alagar vs Dan Bullen (England) 6:00 PM Squash - Men’s Doubles Round of 32 - Senthil Kumar Velavan / Abhay Singh vs Reich Luca / Chapman Joe (British Virgin Islands) 6:15 PM Boxing - Women’s Over 57kg – 60kg Lightweight Quarterfinals - Jaismine Lamboria vs Troy Garton (New Zealand) 6:30 PM Hockey - Men’s Group Match Pool B - India vs Wales 7:00 PM Squash - Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Pallikal Karthik Dipika / Ghosal Sourav vs TBD 8:00 PM Boxing - Men’s Over 92kg Super Heavyweight Quarterfinals - Sagar Ahlawat vs Keddy Evans Agnes (Seychelles) 8:30 PM Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran / Manika Batra vs TBD 9:10 PM Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles Round of 32 Achanta Sharath Kamal / Akula Sreeja vs TBD 10:00 PM Table Tennis - Women’s Singles Round of 32 - Reeth Tennison vs TBD 10:00 PM Table Tennis - Women’s Singles Round of 32 - Sreeja Akula vs TBD 10:45 PM Table Tennis - Women’s Singles Round of 32 - Manika Batra vs TBD 11:00 PM Squash - Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Chinappa Joshana / Sandhu Harinder Pal Singh vs Lobban Donna / Pilley Cameron (Australia) 11:30 PM Table Tennis - Men’s Doubles Round of 32 - Desai Harmeet / Shetty Sanil vs Elia Iosif / Savva Christos (Cyprus) 00:10 AM (Aug 5) Table Tennis – Men’s Doubles Round of 32 - Achanta Sharath Kamal / Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Alleyne Joel / van Lange Jonathan (Guyana) 00:12 AM (Aug 5) Athletics – Men’s Long Jump Final - Muhammed Aneed Yahiya and Murali Sreeshankar 00:30 AM (Aug 5) Squash – Women’s Doubles Round of 16 - Chinappa Joshana / Pallikal Karthik Dipika vs TBD 00:30 AM (Aug 5) Boxing – Men’s Over 63.5kg to 67kg Welterweight Quarterfinals - Rohit Tokas vs Xavier Ikinofo (Niue)