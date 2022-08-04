Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 full schedule

Judoka Tulika Maan lost to Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the +78kg final, earning a silver medal in the sport of judo. Saurav Ghosal won India's first singles medal in squash at the CWG by defeating James Willstrop of England in the men's singles event. Tejaswin Shankar, a high jumper, won the bronze medal in athletics. An Indian athlete's first high jump medal at the CWG is this one.