Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8: India's full schedule and more

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8: India's full schedule and more3 min read . 06:15 AM IST
Till now, the Indian players have won 5 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze, and is at the 7th position on the medal's tally. Check today's schedule here.
Indian players are all set to increase their medals tally across all categories on the eighth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on 5 August.
Till now, the Indian Players have won 5 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze, and is at the 7th position on the medal's tally. In Gold Coast in 2018, India won 12 medals across all categories, including five golds.
On day 7, India's 27-year-old Sudhir won gold in para powerlifting men's heavyweight event. In June, he had won a bronze in men's up to 88kg with a best lift of 214kg at the World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championship in South Korea.
While long jumper Sreeshankar Murali won silver with a best attempt of 8.08 metre, bringing the the first ever medal for India in Men's Long Jump event in CWG history.
In boxing, India secured at least seven medals by performing exceptionally well to win their respective bouts on Day 7. Also, Men's Hockey team reach semi-finals.
In Badminton, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Akarshi Kashyap, and Lakshya sen won their respective games to move to the next round. While, Joshana Chinaapa, Anahat Singh, Deepika Palikkal, Saurav Ghosal and Harinderpal Singh won their respective games in Squash.
Timing: Athletes – Sports category
01:00 PM: England vs India – Women’s Pair Quarter-Finals (Lawn Bowls)
02:40 PM: Nasiru Sule (Nigeria) vs Raj Aravindan Alagar – Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals (Para Table Tennis)
02:40 PM: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Sue Bailey (England) – Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals (Para Table Tennis)
02:40 PM: Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Nigeria) – Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals (Para Table Tennis)
02:56 PM: Jyothi Yarraji – Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 (Athletics)
03:00 PM Onwards: Mohit Grewal vs TBD – Men’s Freestyle 125 KG (Wrestling)
03:00 PM Onwards: Bajrang Punia vs TBD – Men’s Freestyle 65 KG (Wrestling)
03:00 PM Onwards: Deepak Punia vs TBD – Men’s Freestyle 86 KG (Wrestling)
03:00 PM Onwards: Anshu Malik vs TBD – Women’s Freestyle 57 KG (Wrestling)
03:00 PM Onwards: Sakshi Malik vs TBD – Women’s Freestyle 62 KG (Wrestling)
03:00 PM Onwards: Divya Kakran vs TBD – Women’s Freestyle 68 KG (Wrestling)
03:30 PM: Kidambi Srikanth vs TBD – Men’s Singles Round of 16 (Badminton)
03:30 PM: Pusarla Venkata Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe (Uganda) – Women’s Singles Round of 16 (Badminton)
03:30 PM: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD – Men’s Doubles Round of 16 (Badminton)
03:30 PM: Jolly Treesa / Gayatri Gopichand vs Leung For Sang Jemimah / Mungrah Ganesha (Mauritius) – Women’s Doubles Round of 16 (Badminton)
04:07 PM: Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh – Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 (Athletics)
04:10 PM: Ancy Sojan – Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round (Athletics)
04:30 PM: Batra Manika / Chitale Diya Parag vs Chung Rheann / Spicer Catherine (Trinidad and Tobago) – Women’s Doubles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)
05:05 PM: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Finn Luu (Australia) – Men’s Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)
05:15 PM: Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh vs Kempsell Douglas/ Alan Clyne (Scotland) Round of 16 (Men’s Doubles Squash)
05:45 PM: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Mccreery (Northern Ireland) – Men’s Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)
05:45 PM: Sanil Shetty vs Derek Agrefa (Ghana) – Men’s Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)
09:30 PM: Akula Sreeja / Tennison Reeth vs Elliott Lucy / Plaistow Rebecca (Scotland) – Women’s Doubles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)
10:30 PM: Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Maschan Yiwen/Ampandi Ainaa (Malaysia) Women’s Doubles Quarter-Final (Squash)
12:00 AM: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia) Mixed Quarter-Final (Squash)
00:45 AM (Aug 6): India vs Australia – Women’s Semi-Finals (Hockey)
00:45 AM (Aug 6): Hima Das – Women’s 200m Semi-Final (Athletics)
