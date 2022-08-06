OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9: Check India's full schedule
Listen to this article

The Commonwealth Games 2022 has entered ninth day on 6 August and India has already won 26 medals including 9 gold, 8 silver, and 9 bronze in the sporting event.

Currently, India is at the fifth position in the medals' tally, while leading the charts is Australia (140 medals), followed by England (131 medals) and Canada (67 medals).

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2022: Para power lifter Sudhir seals gold; Creates history

Here is the entire schedule for Day 9 for India at Commonwealth Games 2022:

Athletics and Para Athletics:

Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm

Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm

Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm

Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30pm

Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40am

Badminton: (starts at 3:30pm)

Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Women's singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu

Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth

Boxing:

Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3PM

Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30PM

Women's Light FLyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15PM

Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8pm

Men's Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas - 12:45pm

Super heavyweight (over 92kg):Sagar 1:30am

Cricket:

Women's T20 semifinal between India and England- 3:30pm

Hockey:

Indian men's team semifinal against South Africa- 10:30pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis:

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2pm

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm

Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm

Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1am

Wrestling (starts at 3pm):

Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar

Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra

Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3:Pooja Gehlot

Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout