CWG 2022: Gnanasekaran Sathiyan wins bronze in Table Tennis

- Table Tennis player Gnanasekaran Sathiyan won bronze medal in men's singles event defeating Paul Drinkhall 4-3.
Table Tennis paddler Gnanasekaran Sathiyan won bronze medal in men's singles defeating Paul Drinkhall 4-3. This was Sathiyan's maiden Commonwealth Games singles medal.
Sathiyan won the match following a dramatic victory over Drinkhall of England in the Table Tennis MS Bronze Medal match. The Indian champ won the match 4-3 (11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 11-9).
The bronze was Sathiyan's sixth overall medal at the Commonwealth Games since Gold Coast 2018 and back-to-back medals in as many days.
On Sunday, Sathiyan paired up with the veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal to win the men's doubles silver after going down to the English duo of Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford.
In May 2019, Sathiyan attained his career best World ranking of 24 and became the first Indian paddler ever to break into the World Top-25 ITTF rankings.
He became the first Indian paddler to sign a contract with Okayama Rivets for the Japanese T-league.
India has currently won 58 medals at the prestigious multi-sport event and sits at number five in the medal tally. India's medal tally consists of 20 gold, 15 silver and 23 bronze medals.
President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the table tennis player for winning bronze medal. “Congratulations to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for winning bronze medal in table tennis at #CommonwealthGames in a closely fought contest. You maintained calm under pressure and displayed impressive skills & determination to win. My best wishes for greater accomplishments in the future."
