Commonwealth Games 2022: India beats Pak by 8 wickets in T20I group stage

Commonwealth Games 2022: India beats Pak by 8 wickets in T20I group stage1 min read . 07:12 PM IST
- India scored 102/2 in 11.4 overs to beat Pakistan.
India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in the Women's T20I group-stage match in Edgbaston in the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games. India scored 102/2 in 11.4 overs to beat Pakistan.
India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in the Women's T20I group-stage match in Edgbaston in the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games. India scored 102/2 in 11.4 overs to beat Pakistan.
Smriti Mandhana scored the majority of the runs during India’s chase against Pakistan
Smriti Mandhana scored the majority of the runs during India’s chase against Pakistan
Opting to bat, Pakistan folded for 99 with Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) taking two wickets each after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side affair due to rain.
Opting to bat, Pakistan folded for 99 with Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) taking two wickets each after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side affair due to rain.
Renuka Singh (1/20), Meghna Singh (1/21) and Shafali Verma (1/8) snapped one wicket each.
Renuka Singh (1/20), Meghna Singh (1/21) and Shafali Verma (1/8) snapped one wicket each.
For Pakistan, opener Muneeba Ali was the top-scorer with a 30-ball 32.
For Pakistan, opener Muneeba Ali was the top-scorer with a 30-ball 32.
In reply, India overhauled the target in 11.4 overs with Smriti Mandhana smashing an unbeaten 42-ball 63.
In reply, India overhauled the target in 11.4 overs with Smriti Mandhana smashing an unbeaten 42-ball 63.
Brief Scores:
Brief Scores:
Pakistan women: 99 allout in 18 overs (Muneeba Ali 32; Sneh Rana 2/15)
Pakistan women: 99 allout in 18 overs (Muneeba Ali 32; Sneh Rana 2/15)
India women: 102 for 2 in 11.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 63; Tuba Hassan 1/18).
India women: 102 for 2 in 11.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 63; Tuba Hassan 1/18).