Commonwealth Games 2022: India now among top 5 countries as per medal tally

India now has a total of 48 medals so far including 17 gold medals, 12 silver and 19 bronze.
India is now among the top five countries in terms of the medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022. India, at the moment, stands at the fourth place with a total of 48 medals so far including 17 gold medals, 12 silver and 19 bronze.