OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Commonwealth Games 2022: India now among top 5 countries as per medal tally

Commonwealth Games 2022: India now among top 5 countries as per medal tally

India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates winning against Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don during the Women's 53kg Nordic System wrestling at the Coventry Arena on day nine of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Coventry, England, Saturday Aug. 6, 2022. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP) (AP)Premium
India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates winning against Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don during the Women's 53kg Nordic System wrestling at the Coventry Arena on day nine of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Coventry, England, Saturday Aug. 6, 2022. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP) (AP)
 2 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 08:09 PM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India now has a total of 48 medals so far including 17 gold medals, 12 silver and 19 bronze.

Listen to this article

India is now among the top five countries in terms of the medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022. India, at the moment, stands at the fourth place with a total of 48 medals so far including 17 gold medals, 12 silver and 19 bronze.

Commonwealth Games 2022: India is now among top 5 countries as per medal tally
View Full Image
Commonwealth Games 2022: India is now among top 5 countries as per medal tally

Nikhat Zareen, a world champion boxer from India, defeated Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) final on Sunday at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to win the nation's third straight boxing gold medal of the day.

Also Read: Pakistani journalist lauds PM Modi’s gesture for heartbroken wrestler

Zareen completely outclassed Carly over all three rounds, living up to her title as "world champion." Based only on points scored, she triumphed 5-0.

Also Read: Boxer Amit Panghal wins gold in 48-51kg weight category

At the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday, Amit Panghal won another boxing gold medal for his nation by defeating England's Kiaran Macdonald in the 48-51 kg (Flyweight) final.

Panghal dominated the game and won it by a score of 5-0. He triumphed based on points. Panghal got off to a strong start in the opening round. Although Panghal's English opponent was never out of the fight, the judges decided that Panghal was the better boxer and awarded him 10 out of a possible 20 points to Macdonald's nine.

Also Read: Shuttler PV Sindhu storms into the semis

In the second round, Panghal continued with the same momentum and kept his upper hand intact. Macdonald tried to fight back but simply could not match the Indian's prowess and hence lost in the second round as well.

At the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Nitu Ghangas won a gold medal as well after defeating Demie-Jade Resztan of England in the women's 48 kg final on Sunday.

Also Read: Priyanka Goswami scripts history as first Indian woman to win silver in 10km walk

She outscored her English opponent 5-0 to win the match on points. Resztan was no match for Ghangas throughout the contest. The English boxer put up a good fight, but all three rounds were lost because Ghangas had unanimous approval from the five judges.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
PV Sindhu storms into the semis in commonwealth games (AFP)

Commonwealth Games 2022: Shuttler PV Sindhu storms into the semis 

1 min read . 06 Aug 2022
Men's team bags silver in lawn bowls competition (AFP)

Commonwealth Games 2022: Men's team bags silver in lawn bowls competition

1 min read . 06 Aug 2022
India's Amit Panghal reacts after winning the semi-final match of the men's over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) boxing event against Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba, at the Commonwealth Games 2022  (PTI)

Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas enter finals

1 min read . 06 Aug 2022
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout