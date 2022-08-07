Commonwealth Games 2022: India now among top 5 countries as per medal tally

India is now among the top five countries in terms of the medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022. India, at the moment, stands at the fourth place with a total of 48 medals so far including 17 gold medals, 12 silver and 19 bronze.

Nikhat Zareen, a world champion boxer from India, defeated Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) final on Sunday at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to win the nation's third straight boxing gold medal of the day.

Zareen completely outclassed Carly over all three rounds, living up to her title as "world champion." Based only on points scored, she triumphed 5-0.

At the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday, Amit Panghal won another boxing gold medal for his nation by defeating England's Kiaran Macdonald in the 48-51 kg (Flyweight) final.

Panghal dominated the game and won it by a score of 5-0. He triumphed based on points. Panghal got off to a strong start in the opening round. Although Panghal's English opponent was never out of the fight, the judges decided that Panghal was the better boxer and awarded him 10 out of a possible 20 points to Macdonald's nine.

In the second round, Panghal continued with the same momentum and kept his upper hand intact. Macdonald tried to fight back but simply could not match the Indian's prowess and hence lost in the second round as well.

At the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Nitu Ghangas won a gold medal as well after defeating Demie-Jade Resztan of England in the women's 48 kg final on Sunday.

She outscored her English opponent 5-0 to win the match on points. Resztan was no match for Ghangas throughout the contest. The English boxer put up a good fight, but all three rounds were lost because Ghangas had unanimous approval from the five judges.

