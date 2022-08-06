Commonwealth Games 2022: India's third silver today! Men's team bags medal in lawn bowls1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 07:37 PM IST
Indian Men's Fours team in Lawn Bowls wins silver medal against North Ireland 5-18 in final
Indian Men's Fours team in Lawn Bowls wins silver medal against North Ireland 5-18 in final in the Commonwealth Games 2022 edition. The team comprised Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip). With this, India so far won 29 medals at CWG 2022 - 9 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals.