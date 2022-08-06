Indian Men's Fours team in Lawn Bowls wins silver medal against North Ireland 5-18 in final in the Commonwealth Games 2022 edition. The team comprised Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip). With this, India so far won 29 medals at CWG 2022 - 9 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals.

This was India's second medal haul in Lawn Bowls competition at CWG 2022. On Tuesday, the women’s fours team had created history after beating South Africa 17-10 in the final to win the gold medal. The four-woman team comprising Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani had scripted a dramatic turnaround after trailing 10-12 at one stage to record the historic win.