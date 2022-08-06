This was India's second medal haul in Lawn Bowls competition at CWG 2022. On Tuesday, the women’s fours team had created history after beating South Africa 17-10 in the final to win the gold medal. The four-woman team comprising Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani had scripted a dramatic turnaround after trailing 10-12 at one stage to record the historic win.