Commonwealth Games 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga bags 2nd gold medal for India2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 05:16 PM IST
- So far, India has won 4 medals in this edition of the Commonwealth Games - 2 golds, a silver and a bronze.
Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Sunday bagged the second gold medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2022 by lifting 300 Kg in the men's 67kg category, which is a record in itself. Yesterday, Olympic medalist and ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India's first Gold Medal at the games.