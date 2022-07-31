Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Sunday bagged the second gold medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2022 by lifting 300 Kg in the men's 67kg category, which is a record in itself. Yesterday, Olympic medalist and ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India's first Gold Medal at the games.

Lalrinnunga had achieved a record-breaking 140 kg lift in the snatch category and 160 kg in the Clean and Jerk category, which combined to give him a lift of 300 kg, a record at the Commonwealth Games.

In the snatch category, he tried to better his own record by going for 143 kg in his final attempt but failed to do so. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia was at second with 130 kg and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127 kg at the end of the Snatch event. With the Indian at the lead position, proceedings moved to the Clean and Jerk category.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who was injured, said, “The warm-up was very good but after a point, my front thigh and inner thigh muscles started to cramp, due to which I could not walk for a while and could not cross the 140kg mark during warm-up:"

Congratulating him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age he’s brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours.

Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to @raltejeremy, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age he’s brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/dUGyItRLCJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2022

Meanwhile, in her congratulatory message, President Droupadi Murmu said, "Your self-belief despite injury during the event enabled you to create history & inspire millions. Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride."

Congratulations, Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. Your self-belief despite injury during the event enabled you to create history & inspire millions.Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride. Wishing you more such moments of glory. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 31, 2022

So far, India has won 4 medals in this edition of the Commonwealth Games - 2 golds, a silver and a bronze.

On Saturday, weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar brought the first medal for India by winning silver in the 55 Kg weight. The 21-year-old lifted a total of 248kg (113kg 135kg) to come second.

Meanwhile, Indian weightlifter Gururaj Poojary won a bronze medal in the Men's 61 Kg weight category by lifting a total of 269 Kg in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

In the other sporting categories, while the women's team was knocked out after facing a stunning defeat to Malaysia in table tennis, the men's team qualified for quarterfinals with three wins out of three.

Today, the Indian men's hockey team will also begin its campaign against a lowly Ghana side, while star boxer Nikhat Zareen will also be in action. Shiva Thapa will look to continue on the good show in the men's boxing event as well.