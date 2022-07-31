Commonwealth Games 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga bags 2nd gold medal for India

In the snatch category, he tried to better his own record by going for 143 kg in his final attempt but failed to do so. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia was at second with 130 kg and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127 kg at the end of the Snatch event. With the Indian at the lead position, proceedings moved to the Clean and Jerk category.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}