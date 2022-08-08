CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen wins men's singles badminton, India's gold tally reaches 202 min read . 05:02 PM IST
- Sen defeated Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 in the men's singles badminton final to clinch the gold medal.
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen faced Malaysia's Malaysia's Tze Yong NG in the final match to earn a gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Birmingham. In an epic battle for a final match, the Indian shuttler won gold medal adding to his illustrious list of achievements in 2022.
Sen defeated Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 in the men's singles badminton final to clinch the gold medal. Lakshya's win accounted for the second badminton gold of the day, after PV Sindhu's win.
Sen fought brilliantly on his way to victory. He won the match by 19-21, 21-19 and 21-16. He took on the Malaysian challenge head-on and toiled his way towards the ultimate prize.
Sen had defeated 87-ranked Jia Heng Teh of Singapore in the semi-final, wherein he completed a 21-10, 18-21, 21-16 win in the men's singles semifinals.
India has currently won 57 medals at the prestigious multi-sport event and sits at number five in the medal tally. India's medal tally consists of 20 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.
Sen and his Malaysian opponent started the opening game on a mostly even note. Sen gained a slight advantage with a 5-4 lead. But Tze Yong was not the one to give up and not only did he score points, but he also made Sen toil hard for his own points. Sen kept fighting and eventually made things 19-19. But Tze Yong secured the first game after outclassing the Indian by 19-21.
The next game also started off as a see-saw contest, with Tze Yong having a lead. Sen continued fighting hard for his points and made things 6-6. Lakshya's perseverance eventually took him to a 11-9 lead halfway into the game, which eventually widened to 18-9. Sen won the second game by 21-9 to set up an exciting decider.
The decider game also started on an exciting note, with both players toiling hard for points. Sen was better this time. Halfway through the game, he had an 11-7 lead, which widened to 15-11. Sen eventually swung his racket to a win by 21-16 in the third game, which helped him seal the match and clinch the gold.
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu clinched India's first gold medal in Badminton at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 and the first women's singles CWG gold medal of her career by defeating Canada's Michelle Li in the final match.
Sindhu was a dominant figure in the match, though her opponent competed well. The Indian won the match in straight two games by 21-15, 21-13.
